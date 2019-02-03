Purdue forward Trevion Williams celebrates on the bench during Sunday's win over Minnesota. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

East Lansing — Sidney Cooks and Shay Colley scored 20 points apiece and No. 22 Michigan State scored the last eight to defeat Purdue, 74-66, on Sunday after blowing a 15-point, second-half lead.

After Tamara Farquhar’s putback with 57.3 seconds left tied the game at 66, Colley drove down the lane for a difficult layup. The Boilermakers missed three shots and had a critical five-second turnover after that. Cook and Colley both made a pair of free throws.

Jenna Allen became the fifth player in double figures with two late free throws for the Spartans (16-5, 6-5 Big Ten), who have won three straight and are 12-0 at home.

Ae’Rianna Harris had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue (15-9, 6-5), which lost its fourth straight. Karissa McLaughlin added 16 points.

More: Niyo: Sidelined Langford keeps Michigan State on an even keel

Michigan State led 39-26 at the half but after scoring the first hoop of the second half, the Spartans went cold.

Purdue cut the deficit to nine before a Cooks jumper and then reeled off six more points to make it 43-38. Purdue trailed 54-51 entering the fourth quarter and caught the Spartans at 62 with three minutes left and again on Farquhar’s basket.

The Spartans were 9-of-24 in the second half and went 5:33 without a basket. Purdue had 19 offensive rebounds, leading to 15 second-chance points.

More state women

►Michigan 76, (at) Wisconsin 70: Naz Hillmon had 20 points and Hallie Thome scored 12 as the Wolverines won on the road.

Nicole Munger and Hailey Brown each added 10 for Michigan (14-9, 5-6 Big Ten), which won its second game in a row.

Marsha Howard scored 30 to lead Wisconsin (11-12, 2-9).

Big Ten men

►(At) No. 17 Purdue 73, Minnesota 63: Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 17in the second half to lead Purdue past Minnesota.

Trevion Williams added 16 points and Matt Haarms had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2), who moved into a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State for the Big Ten lead.

Amir Coffey scored 22 points, Daniel Oturu had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Jordan Murphy contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5).

Top 25 men

►(At) No. 14 Villanova 77, Georgetown 65: Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 and Eric Paschall had 24 to keep Villanova unbeaten in the Big East.

The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight games and are 9-0 in the conference for the first time since 2009-10. The Wildcats got rolling late at their off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are 32-3 in the building since 2012-13 — and their win percentage boosted by six straight wins over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.

James Akinjo led the Hoyas (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points. The Hoyas had averaged 83.2 points on the season yet scored no field goals over a 6-minute stretch late in the game.