East Lansing — Sidney Cooks and Shay Colley scored 20 points apiece and No. 22 Michigan State scored the last eight to defeat Purdue, 74-66, on Sunday after blowing a 15-point, second-half lead.

After Tamara Farquhar’s putback with 57.3 seconds left tied the game at 66, Colley drove down the lane for a difficult layup. The Boilermakers missed three shots and had a critical five-second turnover after that. Cook and Colley both made a pair of free throws.

Jenna Allen became the fifth player in double figures with two late free throws for the Spartans (16-5, 6-5 Big Ten), who have won three straight and are 12-0 at home.

Ae’Rianna Harris had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue (15-9, 6-5), which lost its fourth straight. Karissa McLaughlin added 16 points.

More: Niyo: Sidelined Langford keeps Michigan State on an even keel

Michigan State led 39-26 at the half but after scoring the first hoop of the second half, the Spartans went cold.

Purdue cut the deficit to nine before a Cooks jumper and then reeled off six more points to make it 43-38. Purdue trailed 54-51 entering the fourth quarter and caught the Spartans at 62 with three minutes left and again on Farquhar’s basket.

The Spartans were 9-of-24 in the second half and went 5:33 without a basket. Purdue had 19 offensive rebounds, leading to 15 second-chance points.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 4
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Feb. 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Charlie Neibergall, AP
1. Purdue (16-6, 9-2) – For a while on Sunday, it looked like the Boilermakers were going to fall victim to the upset, just as Michigan State and Michigan did this week. Instead, Purdue erased a 13-point second-half deficit at home against Minnesota for its seventh straight victory. The Boilermakers are playing better than anyone in the conference, which moves them to the top for now, and judging by the remaining schedule, it’s hard to see where the next defeat might come. Last week: 3. Michael Conroy, AP
2. Michigan (20-2, 9-2) – The Wolverines have seen their offensive efficiency drop and it played a big part in the loss at Iowa on Friday. However, with a defense that is as good as any in the nation, the Wolverines will be in every game they play. They’ll hit the road this week to play a scrappy Rutgers team before welcoming Wisconsin in what is shaping up to be a critical matchup in the conference race. Last week: 2. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
3. Michigan State (18-4, 9-2) – The Spartans had nearly a week to recover from their loss at Purdue, which ended a 13-game winning streak. However, they were flat at home on Saturday against Indiana, getting outrebounded – including allowing 20 offensive boards – while they shot just 8-for-22 from the free-throw line in an overtime loss. Whether it ultimately amounts to simply a bad game or is a sign of trouble on the horizon remains to be seen. Last week: 1. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
4. Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) – The Badgers have overcome a slow conference start and are now in the thick of the Big Ten race. Winners of five straight after knocking off Nebraska on the road and Maryland at home, the Badgers are starting to build some momentum headed down the stretch. The upcoming week is a big one with trips to Minnesota and Michigan, two games that could determine whether the Badgers have a shot at the title. Last week: 4. Andy Manis, AP
5. Iowa (17-5, 6-5) – The Hawkeyes continue to be one of the toughest teams in the conference to figure out. They don’t play much defense and entering Friday’s game against Michigan they had lost two straight, giving up 174 points total in the two games. Of course, they followed that by giving up just 59 to upset the Wolverines and now get ready to head to Indiana, which just ended its seven-game skid. Last week: 7. Charlie Neibergall, AP
6. Maryland (17-6, 8-4) – The Terrapins are in the midst of a midseason lull, having lost three of their last four games after having won seven in a row. The lone victory came at home against Northwestern. But the Terps couldn’t build off that, losing at Wisconsin in a game that could prove critical in the Big Ten race. Only one game is up this week, though it will be a challenge for the Terps, who hit the road to take on a Nebraska team that is desperate for a win. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
7. Minnesota (16-6, 6-5) – The Golden Gophers were in perfect position on Sunday, up 13 in the second half at Purdue. However, they couldn’t close the deal and have now lost two of four heading into a week that includes a home game with Wisconsin and a trip to Michigan State. It was an opportunity lost for a team that is scrambling to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 6. Michael Conroy, AP
8. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – The Buckeyes missed out on a big opportunity at Michigan early in the week but bounced back to knock off Rutgers for their second win in the last three games. It should signal a turnaround from the five-game skid that had the Buckeyes looking like a team that was playing itself out of the NCAA Tournament. They’ll get Penn State at home this week before heading to Indiana for a critical matchup. Last week: 8. Paul Vernon, AP
9. Rutgers (11-10, 4-7) – The Scarlet Knights are young, which leads to some inconsistencies. But they did put together their first three-game winning streak in Big Ten play after beating Indiana at home earlier in the week. A win at Ohio State for four in a row was a tough ask, but the Scarlet Knights are proving they’re not an easy mark and have steadily improved throughout the season. Last week: 10. Paul Vernon, AP
10. Indiana (13-9, 4-7) – It’s hard to get a handle on the Hoosiers. Are they the team that lost seven straight games or the one that walked in and upset Michigan State on the road Saturday night? With Devonte Green and De’Ron Davis back in the lineup, it’s a probably closer to being a team that can compete with the conference leaders, though a shoulder injury to Juwan Morgan is worth keeping an eye on moving forward. Last week: 12. Al Goldis, AP
11. Illinois (7-15, 3-8) – The Fighting Illini continue to make life difficult for the rest of the Big Ten, playing a tenacious defense that has led to two wins in the last three games, the latest coming this weekend over Nebraska. If the Illini make it two in a row, that means they would have handed Michigan State its third straight loss as the teams meet in Champaign on Tuesday. Last week: 13. Robin Scholz, AP
12. Nebraska (13-9, 3-8) – The Cornhuskers lost Isaac Copeland for the season, but that doesn’t fully explain the freefall they’ve been in for most of the Big Ten season. The Huskers have now lost five straight, the most recent coming to Illinois. It’s been quite the flop for a team that expected to be in the NCAA Tournament and faces a tough upcoming week with Maryland at home and a trip to Purdue. Last week: 9. Robin Scholz, AP
13. Northwestern (12-9, 3-7) – The Wildcats have played four of the last five on the road and managed to win just two of those games. It has them reeling, especially after two straight lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Maryland. A home date with Penn State on Monday allows at least an opportunity to right the ship, but the week ends with a difficult trip to Iowa. Last week: 11. Patrick Semansky, AP
14. Penn State (7-14, 0-10) – When it rains it pours and the Nittany Lions can’t seem to come out from the clouds. They played well enough to beat Purdue at home earlier in the week, but some questionable calls helped force overtime, where the Boilermakers took over. Winning teams figure out a way to overcome those hurdles. Penn State finds ways to add to an eight-game run of losses. Last week: 14. Keith Srakocic, AP
    More state women

    Michigan 76, (at) Wisconsin 70: Naz Hillmon had 20 points and Hallie Thome scored 12 as the Wolverines won on the road.

    Nicole Munger and Hailey Brown each added 10 for Michigan (14-9, 5-6 Big Ten), which won its second game in a row.

    Marsha Howard scored 30 to lead Wisconsin (11-12, 2-9).

    Big Ten men

    (At) No. 17 Purdue 73, Minnesota 63: Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 17in the second half to lead Purdue past Minnesota.

    Trevion Williams added 16 points and Matt Haarms had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2), who moved into a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State for the Big Ten lead.

    Amir Coffey scored 22 points, Daniel Oturu had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Jordan Murphy contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5).

    Top 25 men

    (At) No. 14 Villanova 77, Georgetown 65: Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 and Eric Paschall had 24 to keep Villanova unbeaten in the Big East.

    The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight games and are 9-0 in the conference for the first time since 2009-10. The Wildcats got rolling late at their off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are 32-3 in the building since 2012-13 — and their win percentage boosted by six straight wins over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.

    James Akinjo led the Hoyas (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points. The Hoyas had averaged 83.2 points on the season yet scored no field goals over a 6-minute stretch late in the game.

