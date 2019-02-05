St. John's guard Justin Simon reacts after making a basket against Marquette. (Photo: Darren Hauck, Associated Press)

Kalamazoo — Antwon Lillard scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Bowling Green beat Western Michigan, 85-72, on Tuesday night to remain atop the Mid-American Conference East standings.

Dylan Frye added 20 points with four 3's for the Falcons (16-6, 8-1), who have their first 8-1 start in MAC play since 1961-62 and claimed first place after beating then-No. 18 Buffalo 92-88 last Friday. Demajeo Wiggins scored 15 points with 10 boards and Michael Laster dished seven assists.

Bowling Green hit 12 of 28 3-pointers, led by Lillard’s five, and scored 21 points off 22 Broncos’ turnovers.

Trailing 43-36 at halftime, Western Michigan closed to 45-41 on Michael Flowers’ fast-break layup early in the second half but the Falcons pulled away after scoring seven straight and led by 18 on Frye’s free throw with 1:52 left.

Michael Flowers scored 24 points with five 3-pointers and Seth Dugan added 17 with 11 rebounds for Western Michigan (6-16, 0-9), which has lost nine straight. Patrick Emilien scored a season-high 15 points with nine boards.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

Top 25 men

►(At) No. 2 Duke 80, Boston College 55: Freshman Cameron Reddish scored 24 points, and Duke pulled away to beat Boston College.

Zion Williamson had 16 points and a season-best 17 rebounds, RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Tre Jones added 11 points for the Blue Devils (20-2, 8-1 ACC).

They overcame some shaky early shooting by shooting 63 percent after halftime to claim their sixth straight win, and they will be no worse than tied for first in the league standings when they visit No. 3 Virginia on Saturday night.

Jordan Chatman scored 16 points while North Carolina native Ky Bowman finished with 11 — he averages 20.8 — on 5-of-17 shooting while facing constant pressure from Jones. BC (11-10, 2-7) gave Duke fits for a half before fading down the stretch of its third straight loss.

Reddish finished one point shy of his previous high, set Nov. 11 against Army, and this was his best game since scoring 23 at Florida State on Jan. 12 and hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

►(At) No. 5 Kentucky 76, South Carolina 48: PJ Washington scored 20 points, and Kentucky routed South Carolina for its ninth consecutive victory.

The Wildcats (19-3, 8-1 SEC) shot just 41 percent but held the Gamecocks to just 28 percent in the second half and 36 percent overall. It was the seventh time in eight games they’ve held an opponent below 40 percent. Kentucky outscored 17-4 over the final 5:14 to lead 39-28 at the break and stretched its advantage to as many as 28 with just under five minutes remaining.

Washington fell short of his fourth consecutive double-double but posted his fourth 20-point game in the past five. Tyler Herro, Reid Travis each added 11 points for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats stayed within a game of the conference lead in the process and improved to 28-2 at home against the Gamecocks (11-11, 6-3).

A.J. Lawson and Tre Campbell each had 12 points for South Carolina.

►(At) No. 8 North Carolina 113, N.C. State 96: Luke Maye scored a season-high 31 to go with 12 rebounds, and North Carolina beat its in-state rival.

Freshman Coby White added 21 points for the Tar Heels (18-4, 8-1 ACC), who swept the regular-season set with their nearby rival for the 12th time in 16 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

UNC was in control all night, shooting 56 percent while dominating the glass and repeatedly getting to the line. The Tar Heels led 56-40 by halftime and pushed that margin to 27 points in the opening minutes of the second half.

Braxton Beverly scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (16-7, 4-6), who were coming off a woeful 24-point showing in Saturday’s loss to Virginia Tech. N.C. State warmed back up to shoot 50 percent but was unable to keep up once the Tar Heels got rolling.

►St. John's 70, (at) No. 10 Marquette 69: Shamorie Ponds scored 28, including a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left, to give St. John’s the upset.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles and was their first defeat at their new home this season after 14 victories.

Marquette, which trailed 49-34 early in the second half, took a 69-68 lead on a 3-pointer from the right corner by Sacar Amin with 32 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Anim slipped, allowing Ponds to drive for the basket. Marquette’s Markus Howard missed an off-balance 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.9 seconds left.

Former MSU player Marvin Clark II was fouled on the rebound. He missed both free throws, including the second one on purpose. Sam Hauser rebounded for Marquette, but missed the desperation heave that harmlessly hit the bottom of the backboard.

Hauser scored 19 and Howard 17 for Marquette (19-4, 8-2 Big East), which lost at St. John’s 89-69 on Jan. 1.

Justin Simon added 19 points and Mustapha Heron 10 for St. John’s (17-6, 5-5).

►No. 22 Florida State 80, (at) Syracuse 62: Terance Mann scored 22 points, Mfiondu Kabengele added 18 and Florida State beat Syracuse.

Florida State (17-5, 5-4 ACC) won its fourth straight after starting conference play with four losses in five games, including consecutive setbacks on the road to Boston College and Pittsburgh.

Syracuse (16-7, 7-3 ACC) entered the game 2-3 against ranked teams, having beaten two on the road — Ohio State in late November and Duke three weeks ago. But the Orange fell far behind early against the Seminoles, rallied to within a point in the second half and then fizzled at the end.

Kabengele has scored in double figures in 15 of the team’s 22 games, all as a reserve. M.J. Walker and Phil Cofer each scored 11 points.