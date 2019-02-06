Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) goes for the basket between Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (15) and Nana Akenten (25) during the second half Wednesday. No. 24 Maryland won 60-45. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Reyna Frost registered her third straight double-double, pouring in 28 points and hauling down 20 rebounds, to lead Central Michigan past Ball State, 81-63, Wednesday in Mount Pleasant.

Frost was 13-of-17 from floor and had five blocks to go along with three steals in Central's third straight victory. Presley Hudson finished with 21 points, Kyra Bussell added 13 and Micaela Kelly 10 for the Chippewas (16-5, 7-2 MAC).

Oshlynn Brown had 18 points and Maliah Howard-Bass 11 for Ball State (7-14, 2-7).

More state women

(At) Miami (Ohio) 63, Eastern Michigan 58: Kristen Levering scored 20 points, going 8-of-11 from the free-throw line, to lead Miami (16-4, 8-1 MAC), which converted 12 of 15 at the foul line in second half. Courtnie Lewis scored 18 and Corrione Cardwell added 17 for Eastern (10-10, 3-6), which has lost three straight.



(At) Kent State 55, Western Michigan 51: Megan Carter scored 17 and Asiah Dingle added 12 for Kent State (12-8, 5-4 MAC). Karmin Reed finished with 20 points for Western (8-11, 2-6), which has dropped seven of its last eight.

Big Ten

No. 24 Maryland 60, (at) Nebraska 45: Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and fueled Maryland’s decisive surge in the first half, and the Terrapins beat fading Nebraska.

Bruno Fernando wasn’t at his best shooting but still had his sixth consecutive double-double, and 15th of the season, with 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for Maryland (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten).

Nebraska (13-10, 3-9) set season lows for points and field goal percentage (21 percent) while losing its sixth straight and dropping to 13th place in the conference.

Isaiah Roby led the Cornhuskers with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and James Palmer Jr. added 11 points.