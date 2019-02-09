Kahlaijah Dean fired in 30 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers, and Taylor Jones added 20 as Oakland rolled to a 76-65 victory over Detroit Mercy Saturday at Calihan Hall.

Dean was 10-of-15 from the floor, including 9-of-12 from 3-point range for the Golden Grizzlies (5-18, 2-10 Horizon), who collected their first road win of the season.

Sophia DiMilia had 20 points and Paige Bellman added 14 for Mercy (3-20, 1-11).

More state women

Ohio 78, (at) Central Michigan 75: Cierra Hooks scored 28 points on 12-of-23 shooting to lead the Bobcats (20-2, 9-2 MAC), who saw their 19-point lead in the third quarter evaporate as the Chippewas pulled to within two twice in final 10 minutes. Presley Hudson finished with 28 points while had Reyna Frost 18 points and 10 rebounds for Central (16-6, 7-3).

(At) Toledo 63, Eastern Michigan 43: Nakiah Black had 21 points and Kaayla McIntyre 14 for Toledo 14-7 (7-3 MAC), which shot 54 percent from the field in the second half to pull away. Danielle Minott scored 12 and Autumn Hudson 11 for Eastern 10-11 (3-7 MAC), which has lost four straight.

(At) Akron 69, Western Michigan 62: Shaunay Edmonds scored 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting while Haliegh Reinoehl had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Akron (13-8, 4-6 MAC). Leighah-Amori Wool finished with 17 points and Deja Wimby 16 for Western (8-12, 2-7), which has dropped three straight.

Wayne State 55, (at) Ferris State 46: Nastassja Chambers scored 19 and Ja'Nae Williams recorded fifth double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (12-11, 7-8 GLIAC). Riley Blair had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Ferris State.

State women scores

(At) Michigan Tech 79, Saginaw Valley 54

Ashland 75, (at) Lake Superior State 53

(At) Northern Michigan 54, Northwood 43

Purdue Northwest 80, (at) Davenport 63

(At) Grand Valley State 84, Wisconsin-Parkside 51

(At) Calvin 75, Kalamazoo 61

Trine 70, (at) Albion 53

Olivet 46, (at) Adrian 44

Hope 73, (at) Saint Mary's (Ind.) 37