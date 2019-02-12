De'Andre Hunter (12) of the Virginia Cavaliers battles Luke Maye (32) of the North Carolina Tar Heels for a rebound during the second half Monday. Virginia won 69-61. (Photo: Grant Halverson, Getty Images)

East Lansing — Shay Colley scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting Monday night to help No. 23 Michigan State beat Indiana 77-61 and avenge a loss to the Hoosiers earlier this season.

Taryn McCutcheon finished with 12 points and Nia Clouden scored 11 for Michigan State.

Indiana (17-8, 6-7 Big Ten) beat the Spartans 68-64 at home on Jan. 6 to open conference play with three consecutive wins, but the Hoosiers have lost seven of 10 since.

Jaelynn Penn made back-to-back baskets and Brenna Wise hit a 3-pointer in a 7-2 run to open the second half that gave Indiana a 37-35 lead. Colley answered with a layup and McCutcheon hit a 3 to give Michigan State (17-5, 7-5) the lead for good. Colley scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Spartans took a 55-45 lead into the fourth. The Hoosiers trailed by at least eight the rest of the way.

Penn led Indiana with 19 points, Bendu Yeaney scored 12 and Grace Berger added 10.

Michigan State shot 55.6 percent in the second half, including 7 of 11 (63.6 percent) in the fourth quarter.

Top 25

No. 4 Virginia 69, (at) North Carolina 61: Kyle Guy scored 20 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes, to help Virginia beat North Carolina.

De’Andre Hunter also had 20 points for the Cavaliers (21-2, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played with veteran poise down the stretch after trailing for a good chunk of the second half.

The Cavaliers were coming off a second loss this season to No. 2 Duke and arrived in Chapel Hill facing the prospect of their first losing streak of any kind in two years. Yet Guy and his teammates rallied from seven down in the final eight minutes to snap UNC’s seven-game winning streak.

Coby White scored 17 points to lead the Tar Heels (19-5, 9-2), who were off to their best start in league play under 16th-year coach Roy Williams. UNC shot just 35 percent for the game.

No. 14 Kansas 82, (at) TCU 77, OT: Devon Dotson scored 25 points, including six free throws in the final 40 seconds of overtime, and Kansas beat TCU for its second win in a row while starting four freshmen.

After blowing a 12-point lead in the second half, the Jayhawks (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) never trailed in overtime. They broke the final tie on K.J. Lawson’s jumper with 1:09 left before Dotson sealed it at the free-throw line.

Dotson also had 10 rebounds for one of the three double-doubles for Kansas. Ochai Agbaji had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Dedric Lawson, a junior and the only non-freshman starter, had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Desmond Bane had 18 points for TCU (17-7, 5-6), and Kendric Davis scored 16.

