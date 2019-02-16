Wayne State senior India Hawkins drives to the basket for two. Hawkins finished with a career-high 22 points in the Warriors' 93-68 victory Saturday. (Photo11: Michael Dubicki/Wayne State University)

Jenna Annecchiarico scored 13 to lead four players in double figures as Eastern Michigan defeated Ball State 56-53 Saturday at the Convocation Center, ending a five-game losing streak.

Corrione Cardwell finished with 12 points and Courtnie Lewis and Natalia Pineda each had 10 for the Eagles 11-12 (4-8 Mid-American), who went ahead 55-53 on Danielle Minott's 3-pointer with a 1:02 left.

Maliah Howard-Bass had a career-high 20 points to lead Ball State (7-17, 2-10).

Central Michigan 100, (at) Buffalo 95: Presley Hudson poured in 28 points, including six 3-pointers, while Reyna Frost scored 23 points and hauled in 14 rebounds for her 21st double-double of the season in the Chippewas' second victory over the Bulls. Kyra Bussell had 20 points and Micaela Kelly 12 for Central (18-6, 9-3). Cierra Dillard scored 29 and Summer Hemphill 21 for Buffalo (16-7, 8-4).

(At) Ohio 70, Western Michigan 56: Gabby Burris, Cierra Hooks, and Dominique Doseck each scored 15 to lead Ohio (20-3, which forced Western into committing 21 turnovers. Leighah-Amori Wool finished with 21 points and Kamrin Reed added 11 for the Broncos (8-13), who have lost five straight and nine of their last 10.

(At) Oakland 74, Illinois-Chicago 57: Taylor Jones fired in 23 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and had nine assists to lead Oakland, which had a 50-36 rebounding advantage. Nikita Telesford added 13 for the Golden Grizzlies (5-19, 2-11 Horizon). Brittany Byrd scored 19 and Tylah Lampley added 13 for UIC (2-33, 1-13).

IUPUI 58, (at) Detroit Mercy 41: Macee Williams posted 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead IUPUI, which out-rebounded Detroit 52-28. Sophia DiMilia had nine points for the Titans (4-21, 2-12).

(At) Wayne State 93, Purdue Northwest 68: India Hawkins scored a career-high 22 points and Nastassja Chambers added 17 as Wayne State (13-12, 8-9 GLIAC) shot 51 percent (19-of-37) in the first half to build a 49-34 lead at intermission. Shae Rhonehouse finished with 18 points to lead Purdue Northwest (3-20, 1-16).

State women scores

(At) Saginaw Valley 77, Davenport 73

Northern Michigan 63, (at) Lake Superior State 47

Michigan Tech 67, (at) Ferris State 49

Grand Valley State 87, (at) Northwood 73

(At) Alma 64, Adrian 51

Albion 71, (at) Saint Mary's (Ind.) 58

Trine 95, (at) Kalamazoo 55

(At) Hope 84, Olivet 33