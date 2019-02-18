Buy Photo Detroit Mercy freshman Antoine Davis will have a chance to break Stephen Curry's record of 3-pointers made by a freshman this Saturday against rival Oakland University. (Photo11: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

As Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis continues on a remarkable freshman season, he's closing in on a record that will move him past Golden State guard Stephen Curry and alone in 3-point history.

Davis has 118 3-pointers and is now tied for second in NCAA history in 3-pointers by a freshman in a season with Trae Young, who played at Oklahoma last season and is now in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks.

Davis is four away from tying Curry's NCAA freshman record of 122 at Davidson in 2006-07.

Davis has three regular season games left and then the Horizon League tournament to break the mark.

Davis' last three regular-season games:

►Saturday at Oakland – ESPN3 at 3 PM

►Feb. 28 vs. UIC – ESPN+ at 8 PM

►Mar. 2 vs. IUPUI – ESPN+ at 4 PM