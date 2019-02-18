Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis closes in on Stephen Curry's 3-point record
Freshman guard needs five three-pointers to past former Davidson standout and current Golden State guard.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis closes in on Stephen Curry's 3-point record
The Detroit News
Published 12:10 p.m. ET Feb. 18, 2019
Buy Photo
Detroit Mercy freshman Antoine Davis will have a chance to break Stephen Curry's record of 3-pointers made by a freshman this Saturday against rival Oakland University.
(Photo11: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)
As Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis continues on a remarkable freshman season, he's closing in on a record that will move him past Golden State guard Stephen Curry and alone in 3-point history.
More: Father and son raise Detroit Mercy basketball
Davis has 118 3-pointers and is now tied for second in NCAA history in 3-pointers by a freshman in a season with Trae Young, who played at Oklahoma last season and is now in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks.
Davis is four away from tying Curry's NCAA freshman record of 122 at Davidson in 2006-07.
Davis has three regular season games left and then the Horizon League tournament to break the mark.
Davis' last three regular-season games:
►Saturday at Oakland – ESPN3 at 3 PM
►Feb. 28 vs. UIC – ESPN+ at 8 PM
►Mar. 2 vs. IUPUI – ESPN+ at 4 PM
more12 stories12
Feb. 18, 2019, 11:22 a.m.
Feb. 18, 2019, 11:11 a.m.
Feb. 17, 2019, 10:22 p.m.
Feb. 18, 2019, 6:14 a.m.
Feb. 17, 2019, 8:44 p.m.
Feb. 17, 2019, 8:59 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.