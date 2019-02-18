Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson (21) dunks past Illinois' Adonis De La Rosa (12) during the second half against Illinois on Monday as Nate Reuvers (35) looks on. Wisconsin won 64-58. (Photo11: Andy Manis, Associated Press)

Madison, Wis. — With leading scorer Ethan Happ struggling, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard benched his star down the stretch and looked for someone else to lead the Badgers past Illinois.

Brad Davison and Khalil Iverson answered the call.

Davison scored 18 points, Iverson added 16 and the No. 22 Badgers held off Illinois 64-58 on Monday night with their leading scorer on the bench for the final four minutes.

“So many nights he’s carried us,” Gard said of Happ. “Tonight we had to have other people carry him.”

Happ, who averages 18 points, scored just six points on 3-of-7 shooting, was 0-for-3 from the foul line and had three turnovers, including one just before he went to the bench. He also has proven a liability from the line in crunch time in past games, shooting less than 45 percent from the line. But Gard said he benched Happ because of his decision making, not his past struggles from the line.

In stepped Davison and Iverson for the Badgers (18-8, 10-5 Big Ten).

Davison’s jumper put the Badgers up 54-52 with 3:21 left, giving them the lead for good. After Iverson blocked Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Davison collected the loose ball to take it in for a layup and a 56-52 lead with 2:45 to go.

From there the teams traded blows until Nate Reuvers’ putback dunk on a missed 3 gave Wisconsin a 62-58 lead. Iverson then stole the ball on the next Illinois possession following a timeout, helping put away the game.

Iverson said Wisconsin coaches told the Badgers which inbounds play they thought Illinois might run and called it correctly.

“I was just trying to anticipate when he was going to throw the ball in,” Iverson said. “I think I’m pretty quick, and I just threw my hand up there.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood credited his team’s aggressive defensive style for holding Happ in check.

“They’re a lot more than Ethan Happ, and I think we’re the one team that’s a little bit different in Big Ten play,” Underwood said. “We’re going to pick you up and get after you earlier and maybe Ethan doesn’t get those spots.”

Aaron Jordan finished with 12 points for the Illini, while Ayo Dosunmu added 11 and Bezhanishvili 10.

As exciting as the finish may have been, it was an ugly beginning offensively for both teams. The Badgers hit just 3 of 16 to start and didn’t crack double digits for scoring until 6:42 left in the first half. But Illinois wasn’t much better at 4 of 13 to start. Wisconsin’s offense didn’t generate much excitement until Iverson’s putback dunk at the buzzer to pull the Badgers within 26-25.

D’Mitrik Trice’s 3 to open the second half gave the Badgers their first lead of the game. It also was Trice’s first bucket after missing three shots on Wisconsin’s first three possessions. Gard said those early misses weren’t bad shots, either.

“The two or three that Trice had, he’s not that open if he’s in the gym by himself,” Gard said, adding his confidence waned after the early misses.

Illinois’ Trent Frazier left the game early in the second half after tangling with Davison on the Badger’s layup attempt. Davison appeared to come down on the back of Frazier’s ankle, and he was helped off the court and back to the locker room. But he quickly returned to the bench and was back in not long after, though Underwood said he “didn’t quite have the same pop in his game.”

He finished with eight points after shooting 3 for 10 for the game, including 1 for 4 in the second half after returning.

Top 25

No. 3 Virginia 64, (at) No. 20 Virginia Tech 58: Kyle Guy scored 23 points, including 17 in the first half, as the Cavaliers overcame a sloppy start and outlasted the Hokies, sweeping the season series from their state rivals.

Ty Jerome added 16 points and De’Andre Hunter had 10 for the Cavaliers (23-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won for the sixth time in their last eight visits to Cassell Coliseum.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (20-6, 9-5), who played their sixth game in a row without floor leader Justin Robinson (injured foot). Hill added 16 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 11, but those two were a combined 10 for 31 from the field.

No. 23 Kansas State 65, (at) West Virginia 51: Barry Brown scored 21 points and Kansas State remained atop the Big 12 standings.

A 14-0 run midway through the second half, led by a couple of 3-pointers by Xavier Sneed, gave the Wildcats (20-6, 10-3) their fifth straight conference road win.

After shooting poorly in the first half and only holding a two-point lead, Kansas State kept the Mountaineers (10-16, 2-10) at bay with 50 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes.

Sneed added 19 points for Kansas State, including five 3-pointers. Dean Wade, who was questionable going into the game, scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.



State women

(At) Northern Illinois 77, Western Michigan 64: Errin Hodges scored 15 of her team-high 17 points in the first 20 minutes as Northern Illinois (16-5, 8-5 MAC) opened a 45-26 halftime lead and never looked back. Deja Wimby scored 21, Karmin Reed 14 and Leighah-Amori Wool 11 for Western (8-15, 2-10), which outscored NIU 38-32 in the second half.