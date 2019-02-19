Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) loses a ball out of bounds in front of Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) during the second half Tuesday. (Photo11: AJ Mast, Associated Press)

Ypsilanti — Elijah Minnie had 23 points as Eastern Michigan beat Toledo 76-69 on Tuesday night.

Minnie made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Paul Jackson had 19 points and five steals for Eastern Michigan (12-14, 6-7 Mid-American Conference). James Thompson IV added 14 points and three blocks.

Marreon Jackson had 14 points and six assists for the Rockets (20-6, 8-5). Nate Navigato added 13 points. Willie Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Eastern Michigan faces Western Michigan at home on Saturday. Toledo takes on Northern Illinois at home on Saturday.

More state men

(At) Central Michigan 84, Kent State 74: Shawn Roundtree had 20 points while Rob Montgomery added 19 points and eight rebounds for Central Michigan (18-8, 7-6), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Larry Austin Jr. added 17 points and 11 assists. Kevin McKay had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the home team.

Philip Whittington had 18 points for the Golden Flashes (19-7, 8-5). Jaylin Walker added 14 points and seven rebounds. Antonio Williams had 13 points.

Central Michigan plays Ball State on the road on Saturday.

Big Ten

No. 15 Purdue 48, (at) Indiana 46: Matt Haarms tipped in a basket with 3.2 seconds remaining to lift Purdue over Indiana. Ryan Cline had 11 points, and Haarms finished with six for the Boilermakers (19-7, 12-3 Big Ten), who have won three straight at Assembly Hall for the first time in school history.

It didn’t come easily. Indiana’s Romeo Langford scored 14 points despite not taking a shot in the second half, and Juwan Morgan’s 3-pointer grazed the rim at the buzzer. Morgan had nine points and 11 rebounds as Indiana (13-13, 4-11) lost its fourth straight overall and fifth in a row in the series.

It was the lowest scoring game in the series since Jan. 21, 1950, when the Hoosiers won 49-39 at Purdue.

No. 24 Maryland 66, (at) No. 21 Iowa 65: Bruno Fernando scored 11 points, including the last two on a putback with 7.8 seconds left, to lift the Terrapins (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten). Maryland gave up an 11-point lead over the final four minutes, but held on against an Iowa team that had won its last two games via buzzer-beater and had two looks at the basket in the final seven seconds. The Terrapins got 17 points from Anthony Cowan, who shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds. Eric Ayala added 11 points and Fernando had 11 rebounds.

Iowa (20-6, 9-6) saw its four-game winning streak end. The Hawkeyes were led by Jordan Bohannon, who had 14 points, and Isaiah Moss, who added 12 points and 10 rebounds.



(At) Penn State 95, Nebraska 71: Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 29 points in the first half and Penn State pulled away from Nebraska. Rasir Bolton scored 21 while Mike Watkins and Josh Reaves added 10 apiece for the Nittany Lions (10-16, 3-12 Big Ten), who have won three of their last five. Reaves scored his 1,000th career point and the Nittany Lions made 55.6 percent of their shots, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

James Palmer Jr. led Nebraska (15-12, 5-11) with 24 points. Isaiah Roby added 17 and Thomas Allen scored 11 for the Cornhuskers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Top 25

(At) No 5 Tennessee 58, Vanderbilt 46: Grant Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Tennessee (24-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from its first loss since Thanksgiving week, an 86-69 defeat at No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday to snap a school-record 19-game winning streak.

Vanderbilt (9-17, 0-13) dropped its 14th straight, matching the longest skid in school history. Vanderbilt had a 14-game losing streak that began in the 1934-35 season and carried over to the next season.

Both teams posted their lowest point totals of the season. Vanderbilt shot just 32.1 percent (18 of 56) overall and 23.5 percent (8 of 34) in the second half.

Admiral Schofield and Lamonte’ Turner scored 12 points each for Tennessee. Aaron Nesmith had 13 to lead Vanderbilt.

(At) No. 25 Buffalo 114, Ohio 67: Jayvon Graves scored a career-high 26 points and Buffalo used a record-setting shooting performance to cruise to its 23rd straight home win.

CJ Massinburg (23 points), Jeenathan Williams (13 points, eight rebounds) Montell McRae (11 points, seven rebounds) and Graves led the way for the Bulls, who set school records for 3-pointers made (19) and point scored against a Division I opponent.

The Bulls (23-3, 11-2 Mid-American Conference) have won four straight and tied a team record for regular season victories set last season. Their 23-game home win streak is tied with Tennessee for the second-longest in the country. Buffalo shot 56.9 percent percent from the field and made 19 of 33 (57.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

Jason Carter led Ohio (11-14) with 16 points.

