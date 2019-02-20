Jerry Reighard, Central Michigan's women's gymnastics coach since 1984, has been placed on administrative leave pending an "internal investigation," the university announced in a statement Wednesday.
The university provided no additional details.
A message left for athletic director Michael Alford wasn't immediately returned, nor was a request for comment left for Reighard.
Reighard has had a highly decorated career at Central Michigan, guiding the Chippewas to their first Mid-American Conference championship in 1990, and then adding 15 more, including in 2018. Central won five straight from 2010-14.
He is a nine-time MAC coach of the year, and has a record of 522-258-5.
A Central Michigan alum, he holds a bachelor's and a master's from the university. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Central in 1975, and he coached high-school teams in Ionia in the 1970s and 1980s. He led Ionia High School to the boys state championship in 1983 and 1984.
Reighard is a Westland native who also is a nationally-rated gymnastics judge, working numerous national and international events, including the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
His wife of 43 years, Nancy, was a Central Michigan assistant for 16 years, but isn't listed on the athletic department's website as a current coach.
Associate coach Christine MacDonald will serve as interim coach, the school said.
