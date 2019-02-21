Jim Boeheim (Photo11: Nick Lisi, AP)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking on a highway late Wednesday night as he tried to avoid hitting the man’s disabled vehicle.

Syracuse police say Jorge Jimenez had been in a car with three others before midnight Wednesday when their vehicle crashed into a guardrail on a Syracuse interstate.

Boeheim struck Jimenez while trying to avoid the vehicle. Jimenez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Boeheim, 74, is cooperating with the investigation.

“He stopped immediately and exited the vehicle,” Syracuse Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said.

Police said sobriety tests were administered to Boeheim and were negative for any signs of impairment. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time and the investigation is continuing.

A freezing rain had fallen earlier Wednesday night.

There was no immediate comment from Syracuse University.

Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.

More: Zion Williamson injured as No. 1 Duke loses to North Carolina