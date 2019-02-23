Reyna Frost had 39 points and 13 rebounds in Central Michigan's win over Northern Illinois Saturday. (Photo11: Robert Franklin / Associated Press)

Reyna Frost poured in a career-high 39 points, including six 3s, and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Central Michigan to its fourth straight win, downing Northern Illinois 76-52 Saturday in Mount Pleasant.

Frost shot 59 percent (16-of-27) from the floor for the Chippewas (19-6, 10-3 MAC), who went on a 23-11 run in the third quarter to put the game away. The Central's Presley Hudson finished with 17 points while Micaela Kelly had 12 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Gabby Nikitinaite had 18 points to lead Northern Illinois (16-9, 8-5).

More state women

(At) Western Michigan 71, Eastern Michigan 68: Leighah-Amori Wool finished with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Meredith Miller and Jasmyn Walker each had 10 points to lead Western Michigan (9-16, 3-11 MAC), which snapped a seven-game losing skid. Corrione Cardwell and Courtnie Lewis each had 20 points to lead Eastern (12-13, 5-9), which saw a modest two-game win streak end.



(At) Green Bay 82, Detroit Mercy 37: Mackenzie Wolf finished with 15 points to lead four players from Green Bay (18-8, 13-3 Horizon) in double figures. Brittney Jackson and Jess Bicknell each had eight points for Detroit Mercy (4-23, 2-14), which has dropped 10 of its last 11.

(At) Milwaukee 83, Oakland 53: Akaylah Hayes finished with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting as Milwaukee (14-13, 9-7 Horizon) scored 23 points on 18 turnovers. Kahlaijah Dean scored 18 while Nikita Telesford and Taylor Jones each had 11 for Oakland (6-21, 3-13).