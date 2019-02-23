Braden Norris finished with 23 points in Oakland's 95-75 victory over Detroit Mercy Saturday. (Photo11: Jose Juarez, Oakland athletics)

Auburn Hills — On a day when Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis was aiming to break Steph Curry's freshman 3-point makes record, it was Oakland who lit up the scoreboard from long range.

Oakland (13-16, 9-7 Horizon League) secured its second win over Horizon League rival Detroit, 95-75, Saturday at the O'Rena.

Davis was just five 3-pointers shy of breaking Curry's record, but went just 3-for-10. He finished with 20 points.

He will have two remaining regular season games to make history and, as long as Detroit (10-18, 7-9) can win one of its remaining games or Milwaukee loses one more, the Titans will lock up a spot in the Horizon League Tournament.

Oakland has already secured a spot in the conference tournament.

Braden Norris looked like the one chasing the NCAA record, making 7-of-10 from long range and sparking a second-half run that led to a comfortable win, Oakland's fifth straight in the rivalry.

As a team, Oakland made 12 3-pointers on 24 attempts, leading to their first 90-point game of the season.

Xavier Hill-Mais finished with 29 points and Norris added 23 to lead Oakland.

Josh McFolley had 14 and Harrison Curry 13 for Detroit Mercy.