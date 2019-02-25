Oakland's Xavier Hill-Mais was Horizon League player of the week. (Photo11: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

For the second time this season, Oakland swept the weekly Horizon League men's basketballs awards.

For the second time, it was Xavier Hill-Mais and Braden Norris.

Hill-Mais, a red-shirt junior forward, was player of the week after scoring 29, including 22 in the second half, during a 95-75 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday at the O'Rena. He was 13-for-17 from the floor and added three blocks.

Hill-Mais is tied for third in the Horizon League, averaging 18.9 points.

Norris, a guard, was freshman of the week, after scoring 23 on 7-for-10 from 3-point range against the Titans. He also added 10 assists.

The duo also swept the awards during the first week of the season.

In other weekly award winners:

►Michigan State junior guard Cassius Winston was Big Ten player of the week, after averaging 27.5 points and eight assists in two wins for the first-place Spartans. He had 27 points and eight assists in the 77-70 victory over rival Michign on Sunday. He's the first Michigan State player to earn the award five times in a season.

►Michigan forward Naz Hillmon was Big Ten freshman of the week, after averaging 24 points, nine rebounds and 3.5 steals as the Wolverines split a pair. She had a career-high 27 poinst in the loss to Michigan State on Sunday.

►Central Michigan junior guard Kevin McKay (Warren DeLaSalle) was Mid-American Conference West Division co-player of the week, after averaging 14.5 points and 14.0 rebounds in two Chippewas victories. Sharing the award was Eastern Michigan redshirt senior guard Paul Jackson, who scored 19 and 20 in two victories. He also had a career-best five steals against Toledo.

Monday's Top 25

(At) No. 15 Kansas 64, No. 16 Kansas State 49: Dedric Lawson had 18 points and 14 rebounds to cement his front-runner status for Big 12 player of the year, and No. 15 Kansas pounded rival Kansas State to keep alive its hopes of a 15th consecutive conference championship.

Devon Dotson added 16 points and fellow freshman Quentin Grimes had 12 for the Jayhawks (21-7, 10-5), who moved within a game of the league-leading Wildcats (21-7, 11-4) with three to play.

(At) No. 18 Florida State 68, Notre Dame 61: Freshman Devin Vassell scored 13 points, sparking Florida State’s second-half charge with a dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, and the Seminoles held off the Fighting Irish.

Trent Forrest made 4 of 6 six free-throw attempts in the final minute to help the Seminoles (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hang on.

D.J. Harvey scored 18 points and Prentiss Hubb had 17 for Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12), which has dropped four straight games.