Michigan State's Jenna Allen, left, and Victoria Gaines celebrate during the first quarter. (Photo11: Al Goldis, AP)

East Lansing — The Michigan women’s basketball team had won seven straight, and hadn’t lost in nearly a month.

That last loss was to rival Michigan State.

The Spartans got the best of the Wolverines again Sunday, 74-64, at Breslin Center, the game ending just as the men’s rivalry game was starting in Ann Arbor.

Jenna Allen led Michigan State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) with 18 points on what technically was Senior Day, even though Michigan State has another home game, a makeup game with Penn State on Wednesday.

The announced attendance was 11,368.

“When I saw the weather report I was kind of bummed, but then I drove to work and it seemed that it wasn’t that bad,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “It felt good to have that kind of crowd for Michigan, we always appreciate that.

“To have a sellout going into that game is a pretty cool thing, it doesn’t happen very often in women’s basketball.”

Shay Colley had 12 points and Mardrekia Cook added 11 for the Spartans. Nia Clouden scored 11.

For Michigan (19-10, 10-7), Naz Hillmon had 27 points on 11-for-13 shooting, and 11 rebounds.



Big Ten

(At) Rutgers 68, Minnesota 64: Montez Mathis had 18 points, and Eugene Omoruyi 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) past Minnesota (17-11, 7-10). Geo Baker made a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 64-61 lead with 57 seconds remaining.



Top 25

(At) Xavier 66, No. 17 Villanova 54: Naji Marshall scored 17 points and Xavier used a big surge in the second half to rally past Villanova, leaving the Wildcats with three straight losses in Big East play for the first time since the conference was reconfigured.

The Musketeers (15-13, 7-8) won their fourth straight – matching their season high – and ended their run of lopsided losses against the Wildcats. Villanova (20-8, 11-4) had won five in a row against the Musketeers.

Phil Booth had 12 points in the first half, when the Wildcats led by as many as nine points. Their 30-27 halftime lead ended a streak of three straight halves allowing at least 40 points. Booth made only one of his eight shots in the second half and finished with 14 points.

