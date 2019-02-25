Michigan State 74, Michigan 64, women's basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State's Jenna Allen, from left, Victoria Gaines (15), Kayla Belles and Shay Colley celebrate during the Spartans' 74-64 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in East Lansing, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Jenna Allen, from left, Victoria Gaines (15), Kayla Belles and Shay Colley celebrate during the Spartans' 74-64 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in East Lansing, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Jenna Allen, center, and Mardrekia Cook, right, and Michigan's Amy Dilk, left, and Naz Hillmon, top right, battle for a rebound.
Michigan State's Jenna Allen, center, and Mardrekia Cook, right, and Michigan's Amy Dilk, left, and Naz Hillmon, top right, battle for a rebound. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Naz Hillman, left, shoots against Michigan State's Sidney Cooks during the first quarter.
Michigan's Naz Hillman, left, shoots against Michigan State's Sidney Cooks during the first quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Naz Hillmon, right, and Michigan State's Sidney Cooks, center, and Nia Hollie, left, vie for a rebound during the first quarter.
Michigan's Naz Hillmon, right, and Michigan State's Sidney Cooks, center, and Nia Hollie, left, vie for a rebound during the first quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant gives instructions against Michigan during the third quarter.
Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant gives instructions against Michigan during the third quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico shouts from the Michigan bench.
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico shouts from the Michigan bench. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Shay Colley, right, shoots against Michigan's Akienreh Johnson (14).
Michigan State's Shay Colley, right, shoots against Michigan's Akienreh Johnson (14). Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Naz Hillmon (00) and Michigan State's Jenna Allen, center, battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter.
Michigan's Naz Hillmon (00) and Michigan State's Jenna Allen, center, battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Jenna Allen, center, shoots against Michigan's Naz Hillmon (00) during the second quarter.
Michigan State's Jenna Allen, center, shoots against Michigan's Naz Hillmon (00) during the second quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Mardrekia Cook, bottom, and Michigan's Kayla Robbins (5) collide during the second quarter.
Michigan State's Mardrekia Cook, bottom, and Michigan's Kayla Robbins (5) collide during the second quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Shay Colley (0) shoots against Michigan's Nicole Munger, left, and Amy Dilk, right, during the second quarter.
Michigan State's Shay Colley (0) shoots against Michigan's Nicole Munger, left, and Amy Dilk, right, during the second quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Shay Colley, center, escapes pressure by Michigan's Nicole Munger, left, and Naz Hillmon during the fourth quarter.
Michigan State's Shay Colley, center, escapes pressure by Michigan's Nicole Munger, left, and Naz Hillmon during the fourth quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Amy Dilk (1) shoots against Michigan State's Shay Colley (0) as Michigan's Naz Hillmon (00) watches during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 74-64. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan's Amy Dilk (1) shoots against Michigan State's Shay Colley (0) as Michigan's Naz Hillmon (00) watches during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 74-64. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico reacts during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 74-64. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico reacts during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 74-64. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Jenna Allen, rear, and Michigan's Akienreh Johnson (14) vie for a rebound during the fourth quarter.
Michigan State's Jenna Allen, rear, and Michigan's Akienreh Johnson (14) vie for a rebound during the fourth quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Nia Clouden, left, goes up for a layup against Michigan's Nicole Munger (10) during the fourth quarter.
Michigan State's Nia Clouden, left, goes up for a layup against Michigan's Nicole Munger (10) during the fourth quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Taryn McCutcheon, bottom, and Michigan's Naz Hillmon, left, and Amy Dilk battle for the ball during the fourth quarter.
Michigan State's Taryn McCutcheon, bottom, and Michigan's Naz Hillmon, left, and Amy Dilk battle for the ball during the fourth quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, left, watches the game from a courtside seat.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, left, watches the game from a courtside seat. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Jenna Allen, left, and Victoria Gaines celebrate during the first quarter.
Michigan State's Jenna Allen, left, and Victoria Gaines celebrate during the first quarter. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State senior Jenna Allen kisses the court in the final minutes of the game.
Michigan State senior Jenna Allen kisses the court in the final minutes of the game. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    East Lansing — The Michigan women’s basketball team had won seven straight, and hadn’t lost in nearly a month.

    That last loss was to rival Michigan State.

    The Spartans got the best of the Wolverines again Sunday, 74-64, at Breslin Center, the game ending just as the men’s rivalry game was starting in Ann Arbor.

    Jenna Allen led Michigan State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) with 18 points on what technically was Senior Day, even though Michigan State has another home game, a makeup game with Penn State on Wednesday.

    The announced attendance was 11,368.

    “When I saw the weather report I was kind of bummed, but then I drove to work and it seemed that it wasn’t that bad,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “It felt good to have that kind of crowd for Michigan, we always appreciate that.

    “To have a sellout going into that game is a pretty cool thing, it doesn’t happen very often in women’s basketball.”

    Shay Colley had 12 points and Mardrekia Cook added 11 for the Spartans. Nia Clouden scored 11.

    For Michigan (19-10, 10-7), Naz Hillmon had 27 points on 11-for-13 shooting, and 11 rebounds.


    Big Ten

    (At) Rutgers 68, Minnesota 64: Montez Mathis had 18 points, and Eugene Omoruyi 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) past Minnesota (17-11, 7-10). Geo Baker made a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 64-61 lead with 57 seconds remaining. 


    Top 25 

    (At) Xavier 66, No. 17 Villanova 54: Naji Marshall scored 17 points and Xavier used a big surge in the second half to rally past Villanova, leaving the Wildcats with three straight losses in Big East play for the first time since the conference was reconfigured.

    The Musketeers (15-13, 7-8) won their fourth straight – matching their season high – and ended their run of lopsided losses against the Wildcats. Villanova (20-8, 11-4) had won five in a row against the Musketeers.

    Phil Booth had 12 points in the first half, when the Wildcats led by as many as nine points. Their 30-27 halftime lead ended a streak of three straight halves allowing at least 40 points. Booth made only one of his eight shots in the second half and finished with 14 points.
     

     

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11