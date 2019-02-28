Kevin Vande Streek (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Kevin Vande Streek has announced his retirement after 23 years as Calvin College men’s basketball coach Thursday. He will remain at the private college as a professor and administrator.

Vande Streek is the longest tenured head coach in men’s basketball history at the Grand Rapids-based college. He is also the all-time leader in victories in school men’s basketball history, posting a 435-208 (.677) record that includes nine Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season titles, nine MIAA Tournament crowns and 10 trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament.



In 2000, he led Calvin to the school’s second national men’s basketball title as the 30-2 Knights defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the championship final. He was named the Division III coach of the year by several organizations, including the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Calvin returned to the NCAA III Tournament national semifinals in 2005 and, on Vande Streek's watch, the school went to the NCAA III Tournament Round of 16 in 2013 and 2014.

Prior to arriving at Calvin, Vande Streek served as men's basketball coach at the University of Sioux Falls (93-80). He retires with an overall won-loss record of 528-288 (.647). He is ranked 12th all-time on the NCAA Division III men’s basketball coaching list in coaching victories.

He has also served as a member of the NCAA III Tournament Committee, including a year as national tournament chair for the 2016-17 season.

Calvin Director of Athletics Dr. Jim Timmer lauded the work of Vande Streek in his 23 years at Calvin.

“It is certainly with deep and mixed emotions that I move from what has been my life’s work, but this is a decision that I feel is right,” said Vande Streek in a released statement. “God has blessed me in my time as coach, has helped me through this process, and will continue to guide my life. I will cherish the relationships that I have been able to build with players, coaches and so many others in my time as a coach.”

A national search for a new head men’s basketball coach at Calvin will begin immediately.