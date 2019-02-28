Hope College vs. Calvin College basketball: Game No. 199
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Calvin's Alex Bos (35) tangles with Hope's Dennis Towns under the basket and tempers flared as Calvin College defeated Hope College, 74-70, in the latest installment of the rivalry game Jan 9, 2019, at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Calvin's Alex Bos (35) tangles with Hope's Dennis Towns under the basket and tempers flared as Calvin College defeated Hope College, 74-70, in the latest installment of the rivalry game Jan 9, 2019, at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
With less than three minutes left, the game was still a nail-biter, and the Calvin student section was still loud. With the exception of this cheer, the students stood the entire game.
With less than three minutes left, the game was still a nail-biter, and the Calvin student section was still loud. With the exception of this cheer, the students stood the entire game. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
All smiles, Calvin coach Kevin Vande Streek (left) greets Hope College coach Greg Mitchell before the game.
All smiles, Calvin coach Kevin Vande Streek (left) greets Hope College coach Greg Mitchell before the game. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Van Noord Arena was not completely full, but it was loud during Calvin's 74-70 victory over Hope on Jan. 9 in Grand Rapids.
Van Noord Arena was not completely full, but it was loud during Calvin's 74-70 victory over Hope on Jan. 9 in Grand Rapids. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Jason Walter (44) comes down with an offensive rebound in the first half.
Calvin's Jason Walter (44) comes down with an offensive rebound in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Alex Bos (left) gets a little leverage on the arm of Hope's Preston Granger under the basket in the first half.
Calvin's Alex Bos (left) gets a little leverage on the arm of Hope's Preston Granger under the basket in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hope's Dennis Towns eyes a Calvin player after he was fouled in the second half.
Hope's Dennis Towns eyes a Calvin player after he was fouled in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Jason Walter (44) and Thad Shymanski (14) battle Hope's Dennis Towns (15) as he grabs an offensive rebound and tries to put it back.
Calvin's Jason Walter (44) and Thad Shymanski (14) battle Hope's Dennis Towns (15) as he grabs an offensive rebound and tries to put it back. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Calvin Knights fan sports face paint and a bandanna in the student section.
A Calvin Knights fan sports face paint and a bandanna in the student section. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hope fans were outnumbered, but brought signs.
Hope fans were outnumbered, but brought signs. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Austin Bykerk collides with Hope's Preston Granger (right) in the paint in the first half.
Calvin's Austin Bykerk collides with Hope's Preston Granger (right) in the paint in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hope's Jake Honer (20) has to be restrained by teammates after a foul in the first half.
Hope's Jake Honer (20) has to be restrained by teammates after a foul in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hope students cheer behind the team bench.
Hope students cheer behind the team bench. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Derrick DeVries (left) shoots around Hope's Teddy Ray in the first half.
Calvin's Derrick DeVries (left) shoots around Hope's Teddy Ray in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Calvin Knights student section was on its feet the entire night.
The Calvin Knights student section was on its feet the entire night. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin students voice their disapproval on an official's ruling in the first half. The crowd was loud and raucous over every call.
Calvin students voice their disapproval on an official's ruling in the first half. The crowd was loud and raucous over every call. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Hope student responds to a taunt from the Calvin student section across the court.
A Hope student responds to a taunt from the Calvin student section across the court. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Costumed students in the Calvin section entertain during a timeout.
Costumed students in the Calvin section entertain during a timeout. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hope head coach Greg Mitchell instructs his Flying Dutchmen during a timeout.
Hope head coach Greg Mitchell instructs his Flying Dutchmen during a timeout. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin head coach Kevin Vande Streek gets in the face of one of his players during a timeout.
Calvin head coach Kevin Vande Streek gets in the face of one of his players during a timeout. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Jason Walter (left) tries to keep Hope's Sam Vree away from the basket in the first half.
Calvin's Jason Walter (left) tries to keep Hope's Sam Vree away from the basket in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Referee Chad Palmer charges down the baseline to make his call in the first half.
Referee Chad Palmer charges down the baseline to make his call in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hope's Dennis Towns (15) comes down with an offensive rebound in spite of Calvin's Derrick DeVries (center).
Hope's Dennis Towns (15) comes down with an offensive rebound in spite of Calvin's Derrick DeVries (center). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Austin Bykerk (right) knocks down Hope's Preston Granger on his way to a basket.
Calvin's Austin Bykerk (right) knocks down Hope's Preston Granger on his way to a basket. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hope coach Greg Mitchell shouts as he watches his players on offense.
Hope coach Greg Mitchell shouts as he watches his players on offense. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Calvin student section gets loud in the second half as they are prompted by another student (left.)
The Calvin student section gets loud in the second half as they are prompted by another student (left.) Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Tony DeWitte puts in a layup in the second half.
Calvin's Tony DeWitte puts in a layup in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin coach Kevin Vande Streek shouts instructions to his squad from the sideline.
Calvin coach Kevin Vande Streek shouts instructions to his squad from the sideline. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin fans watch closely as Hope's Teddy Ray defends Calvin's Derrick DeVries.
Calvin fans watch closely as Hope's Teddy Ray defends Calvin's Derrick DeVries. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Jason Walter tries to stop Hope's Preston Granger (51), but Granger's shot goes in.
Calvin's Jason Walter tries to stop Hope's Preston Granger (51), but Granger's shot goes in. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hope's Teddy Ray scores here in the second half, despite getting knocked to the floor.
Hope's Teddy Ray scores here in the second half, despite getting knocked to the floor. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Tony DeWitte and the student section celebrate a 3-pointer late in the second half.
Calvin's Tony DeWitte and the student section celebrate a 3-pointer late in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Austin Bykerk puts in a shot off the glass late in the second half.
Calvin's Austin Bykerk puts in a shot off the glass late in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Functioning as a player and cheerleader, Derrick DeVries helps pump up the Calvin student section.
Functioning as a player and cheerleader, Derrick DeVries helps pump up the Calvin student section. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Hope bench cheers behind coach Greg Mitchell as the game turns into a nail-biter.
The Hope bench cheers behind coach Greg Mitchell as the game turns into a nail-biter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calvin's Carson Meulenberg (24) celebrates an official's call with less than a minute left in the game as Calvin beats Hope, 74-70, Jan. 9, 2019, at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Calvin's Carson Meulenberg (24) celebrates an official's call with less than a minute left in the game as Calvin beats Hope, 74-70, Jan. 9, 2019, at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Kevin Vande Streek has announced his retirement after 23 years as Calvin College men’s basketball coach Thursday. He will remain at the private college as a professor and administrator. 

    Vande Streek is the longest tenured head coach in men’s basketball history at the Grand Rapids-based college. He is also the all-time leader in victories in school men’s basketball history, posting a 435-208 (.677) record that includes nine Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season titles, nine MIAA Tournament crowns and 10 trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
     
    In 2000, he led Calvin to the school’s second national men’s basketball title as the 30-2 Knights defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the championship final. He was named the Division III coach of the year by several organizations, including the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). 

    Calvin returned to the NCAA III Tournament national semifinals in 2005 and, on Vande Streek's watch, the school went to the NCAA III Tournament Round of 16 in 2013 and 2014. 

    Prior to arriving at Calvin, Vande Streek served as men's basketball coach at the University of Sioux Falls (93-80). He retires with an overall won-loss record of 528-288 (.647). He is ranked 12th all-time on the NCAA Division III men’s basketball coaching list in coaching victories.

    He has also served as a member of the NCAA III Tournament Committee, including a year as national tournament chair for the 2016-17 season.

    Calvin Director of Athletics Dr. Jim Timmer lauded the work of Vande Streek in his 23 years at Calvin. 

    “It is certainly with deep and mixed emotions that I move from what has been my life’s work, but this is a decision that I feel is right,” said Vande Streek in a released statement.  “God has blessed me in my time as coach, has helped me through this process, and will continue to guide my life. I will cherish the relationships that I have been able to build with players, coaches and so many others in my time as a coach.” 

    “It is certainly with deep and mixed emotions that I move from what has been my life’s work, but this is a decision that I feel is right,” said Vande Streek in a released statement.  “God has blessed me in my time as coach, has helped me through this process, and will continue to guide my life. I will cherish the relationships that I have been able to build with players, coaches and so many others in my time as a coach.” 

    A national search for a new head men’s basketball coach at Calvin will begin immediately.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE