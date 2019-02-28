Buy Photo Detroit Mercy freshman Antoine Davis (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Fresh off a rivalry loss to Oakland where he was held just one 3-pointer shy of Stephen Curry's NCAA freshman record for makes in a season, Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finally broke the mark held by the Golden State Warriors star on Thursday night.

It didn't take Davis long against IUPUI to tie Curry's previous freshman record of 122 3-pointers made. He did that with just under 17 minutes left in the first half and then broke the record 20 minutes later at the 17-minute mark of the second half at Calihan Hall.

The record had stood since 2006-07 but Davis, the son of Mercy head coach Mike Davis, has been on a torrid streak this season, ranking third in the nation in scoring as well at 26.3 points per game entering Thursday's game.

It took Davis 22 more attempts than Curry to reach the top mark but he's been double-teamed for most of conference play and open looks have been few and far between.

The Detroit freshman will get a chance to make the record even tougher to break with one more regular season game against UIC as well as the Horizon League Tournament.