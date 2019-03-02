Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) celebrates after defeating Kentucky 71-52 in an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Joy Kimbrough/The Daily Times via AP) (Photo: Joy Kimbrough, AP)

Knoxville, Tenn. — Tennessee didn’t like the way it got pushed around at Kentucky two weeks ago. The Volunteers pushed back in the rematch and delivered a knockout blow.

Jordan Bone scored a career-high 27 points and No. 7 Tennessee beat No. 4 Kentucky 71-52 on Saturday to maintain its home-court dominance. The decisive win came two weeks after the Vols fell 86-69 at Kentucky, a loss that snapped a school-record 19-game winning streak and dropped Tennessee out of the No. 1 ranking.

“The last game, they just manhandled us and they were the more physical team,” Bone said. “You could just tell the way the game went, they just wanted it more.

“We don’t ever want to go into a game or leave a game saying that about another team, they wanted it more than us. That’s something we challenged ourselves with.”

Tennessee (26-3, 14-2 SEC) earned its 25th straight home victory to remain tied for first place in the Southeastern Conference with No. 13 LSU – the Tigers beat Alabama 74-69 earlier in the day. The Vols haven’t lost a home game since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

The Vols also beat Kentucky (24-5, 13-3) at home for a fourth straight year to delight a sellout crowd in the first regular season matchup of top-10 teams at Thompson-Boling Arena since the facility’s 1987 opening. Tennessee is 4-0 at home against Kentucky under coach Rick Barnes.

“For us, it’s always been about protecting our home court,” said Tennessee’s Grant Williams, who scored 24 points. “It’s something that we take pride in.”

Tennessee capitalized on the absence of Kentucky forward Reid Travis, who missed a third straight game with a sprained right knee.

“For us to win without Reid, we were going to have to play one of the best games in the last 10 years,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

That didn’t come close to happening.

Kentucky had its lowest point total since a 64-48 loss to Vanderbilt in the 2013 SEC Tournament. The Vols held Kentucky without a basket for a 9 ½-minute stretch in the first half and stayed in control the rest of the way.

PJ Washington scored 13 points but was the lone Kentucky player in double figures as the Wildcats lost for just the second time in 16 games.

“We got beat every which way but loose,” said Calipari, who received a technical foul late in the first half. “Our young kids played like freshmen, played like deer in headlights.”

The game went back and forth for the first 10 minutes, and a basket by Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson cut Tennessee’s lead to 17-16 with 10:23 left in the first half. But the Wildcats didn’t get another basket until Jemarl Baker sank a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining in the half.

Kentucky missed 12 straight field-goal attempts as Tennessee went on a 17-4 run that was capped by an alley-oop from Williams to Jordan Bowden. Tennessee built a 37-24 halftime lead and remained in front by at least 13 throughout the second half.



More Top 25

(At) No. 2 Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 49: Kyle Guy scored 17 points and No. 2 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 73-49 on Saturday, handing the Panthers their 12th straight loss.

Ty Jerome added 13 points and De’Andre Hunter had 12 for the Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who maintained at least a share of the lead in the ACC pending North Carolina’s game at Clemson later Saturday.

Jered Wilson-Frame scored 15 points and Au’diese Toney had 12 for Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14). The loss was the 23rd in a row on the road for the Panthers, and their 20th consecutive in ACC road games.

(At) No. 3 Duke 87, Miami 57: RJ Barrett had 19 points and 10 rebounds, fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added 19 points and Duke routed Miami.

With national player of the year candidate Zion Williamson sidelined for a third straight game with a mild right knee sprain, the Blue Devils (25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and shot 57 percent from the field. They bounced back from a five-point loss at No. 20 Virginia Tech – their second loss in three games.

Duke pushed its lead into the 20s to stay by outscoring Miami 36-11 over the final 12-plus minutes of the first half.

Anthony Lawrence and Ebuka Izundu scored 15 points each for the Hurricanes (12-16, 4-12).

No. 13 LSU 74, (at) Alabama 69: Skylar Mays scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Javonte Smart had 19, leading LSU to the road win.

The Tigers (24-5, 14-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed by six points midway through the second half before taking over to maintain a share of the league lead.

LSU took a 64-59 lead on a layup by Mays with 3:19 left. Alabama (17-12, 8-8) cut it to one but then Riley Norris’ pass was intercepted by Tremont Waters to set up a big finish at the other end. Waters, who missed the past two games with an undisclosed illness, bounced the ball off the backboard and a trailing Mays caught it for a dunk.

John Petty made five 3-pointers and led Alabama with 23 points.

No. 15 Kansas 72, (at) Oklahoma State 67: Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and tied a season high with 15 rebounds, powering Kansas to the road win.

Lawson also had three steals in his 18th double-double of the season. Quentin Grimes added 17 points for Kansas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12), which has won five of its last six games.

Cam McGriff had 19 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-19, 3-13) before fouling out with 1:38 remaining. Curtis Jones finished with 19 points and five rebounds.

The Cowboys, who led most of the way, have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

(At) No. 18 Florida State 78, N.C. State 73: Reserve Mfiondu Kabengele scored 16 points and Trent Forrest had 13, leading Florida State to the victory.

Forrest was quiet early but finished 5 of 10 from the floor with six rebounds and three assists for the Seminoles (23-6, 11-5).

D.J. Funderburk fouled out with 1:09 left, scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds for NC State (20-9, 8-8).

Kabengele shot 7 of 8 from the line while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

No. 24 Wofford 85, (at) Samford 64: Fletcher Magee made eight 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 36 points, leading Wofford to the victory.

The Terriers (26-4, 18-0) closed out an unbeaten Southern Conference schedule. They have won 17 in a row heading into the conference tournament.

Samford (16-15, 6-12) lost its fourth straight game.

Magee went 13 for 22 from the field, including 8 of 14 from beyond the arc. He also had four assists and three steals.

Josh Sharkey and Robert Allen had 16 points apiece for Samford.

