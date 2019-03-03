Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of March 4
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of March 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of March 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Patrick Semansky, AP
1. Purdue (22-7, 15-3) – The Boilermakers already had the easiest road among the contenders to the Big Ten title and now they’re in the driver’s seat after Michigan State’s loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers have won five straight and hit the road for the final two games at Minnesota and Northwestern. Avoid an upset and Matt Painter and his crew will be outright regular-season champs, something few would have predicted before the season. Last week: 3
2. Michigan State (23-6, 14-4) – The Spartans had everything in their hands after last week’s win at Michigan. But even a slow week couldn’t keep them from avoiding the upset on the road against Indiana, a team that finished off the season sweep of the Spartans. They’ll need an unlikely slip-up from Purdue to get back in the title picture as home games await this week with Nebraska and the rematch with Michigan. Last week: 1.
3. Michigan (26-4, 15-4) – The Wolverines had a heck of a bounce-back week after the loss to Michigan State, cruising past a disinterested Nebraska team before getting a gutty road win over Maryland on Sunday without Charles Matthews. He’ll have a week to heal before the season finale with Michigan State, but his status seems to be up in the air. Either way, the Wolverines – like the Spartans – are hoping for Purdue to falter and make the showdown for more than second place. Last week: 2.
4. Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) – The Badgers missed a chance to solidify themselves in the top four of the conference with an overtime loss at Indiana early in the week but bounced back to getting past a pesky Penn State team. The opportunity for the double-bye in the conference tournament is still out there if the Badgers can take care of business in the final week with a home game against Iowa followed by a trip to Ohio State to close the season. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (21-9, 12-7) – There’s no way to sugarcoat things – the Terrapins had an awful week. After going on the road and getting blasted by Penn State, the Terps faced a short-handed Michigan squad at home but couldn’t take advantage. They’re now in a precarious spot, needing to win the finale against Minnesota while hoping for a loss from Wisconsin to jump out of the Thursday games at the Big Ten tournament and earn a double-bye. Last week: 5.
6. Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) – For the Buckeyes, the final week of the season is all about trying to firm up their NCAA Tournament resume. Still hovering near the bubble, the Buckeyes missed out on a chance by losing at Purdue. They’ll now head to Northwestern before hosting Wisconsin to close the regular season, all while the status of suspended center Kaleb Wesson remains unclear. Last week: 7.
7. Iowa (21-8, 10-8) – It’s been a tumultuous week for the Hawkeyes with two straight losses, the first that included a rant from coach Fran McCaffery that garnered a two-game suspension and the second a one-sided defeat at home at the hands of Rutgers. Two road games await in the final week – at Wisconsin and Nebraska – as the Hawkeyes try to right the ship before heading to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 6.
8. Rutgers (14-14, 7-11) – The Scarlet Knights have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the second half of the conference season and proved they’re on an upward track by going on the road and rolling over Iowa on Saturday. With games at home against Penn State and at Indiana to close the regular season, a strong showing there and the Big Ten tournament could land the Scarlet Knights in the NIT. Last week: 8.
9. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10) – The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for a while now and a win at Northwestern sure didn’t so much to change that. The final week of the regular season, however, offers plenty of opportunity. With games at home against Purdue and at Maryland, there is nothing but opportunity left for the Gophers to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 9.
10. Indiana (15-14, 6-12) – It’s probably all too little, too late for the Hoosiers, who beat Wisconsin and Michigan State this week for their first winning streak in a couple months. The metrics might say the Hoosiers are on the bubble, but with Illinois and Rutgers left, only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship game will likely get Archie Miller’s team into the discussion for an at-large bid. Last week: 13.
11. Illinois (11-18, 7-11) – The Fighting Illini were happy to see Northwestern on the schedule and took advantage to end a three-game skid heading into the final week of the season. They have a home game left with Indiana followed by a trip to Penn State as they do their best to avoid playing on Wednesday in the conference tournament. A win in either game should do it for Brad Underwood’s team. Last week: 10.
12. Penn State (12-17, 5-13) – The Nittany Lions continue to play well as they destroyed Maryland early in the week and then came up short on the road against Wisconsin, ending a three-game winning streak. It’s the sort of play the Nittany Lions expected early in the season, and with games at Rutgers and at home against Illinois to close the regular season, the chance to build momentum entering the conference tournament seems likely. Last week: 11.
13. Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) – It’s back to playing out the string for the Cornhuskers, who barely showed up early in the week in a blowout loss at Michigan. A trip to Michigan State is up next followed by the final game at home against Iowa. Barring a wild postseason run, the attention in Lincoln is likely starting to turn to whether coach Tim Miles will be back next season. Last week: 12.
14. Northwestern (12-17, 3-15) – Things can’t end fast enough for the Wildcats, who lost their 10th in a row on Sunday at Illinois. The Cats haven’t won a game since beating Indiana on Jan. 22 and getting one more victory in the final week of the regular season will be a tough ask as they host Ohio State then finish things on the road at Purdue. Last week: 14.
