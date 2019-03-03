Minnesota’s Destiny Pitts (center), a Detroit Country Day product, scored 26 in the Gophers’ victory Sunday over Michigan State. (Photo: Jeff Wheeler, Associated Press)

Hallie Thome scored 14 and Deja Church added 10 as Michigan secured the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament with a 59-49 win over Wisconsin Sunday at Crisler Center.

Michigan (20-10, 11-7 Big Ten) used an 8-0 run to take a 15-point halftime lead, and led by as many as 26 in the second half. The Wolverines have won eight of their last nine.

Niya Beverley led Wisconsin (13-17, 4-14) with 12 points.

More state women

(At) Minnesota 81, Michigan State 63: Michigan State couldn’t overcome an ice-cold second quarter and 26 points from Minnesota’s Destiny Pitts, a Detroit Country Day product.

The Spartans (19-10, 9-9) shot just 18.8 percent in the second quarter, and were outscored 17-6 in the frame.

Pitts was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Gophers (20-9, 9-9). Kenisha Bell added 22, and Southfield-Lathrup product Taiye Bello came off the bench to supply 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Nia Clouden scored 18 and Shay Colley 10 for MSU.

Big Ten

(At) Illinois 81, Northwestern 76: Andres Feliz came off the bench to score 26 points, including 16 of 17 from the free-throw line, as Illinois (11-18, 7-11 Big Ten) halted a three-game losing streak. Dererk Pardon led Northwestern (12-17, 3-15) with 16 points and nine rebounds. A.J Turner (Warren De La Salle) came off the bench to add 12.

Top 25

Creighton 66, (at) No. 10 Marquette 60: Martin Krampelj scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander added 14 to pace Creighton over Marquette.

Creighton (16-13, 7-9 Big East) outscored Marquette (23-6, 12-4), 16-3, down the stretch until a 3-pointer in the closing seconds by Markus Howard, who finished with 33 points.

The Golden Eagles committed 22 turnovers, which Creighton turned into 18 points.<EP>

No. 25 Washington 62, (at) Stanford 61: Jaylen Nowell scored 13, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 during a nervous finish for No. 25 Washington, which still held off Stanford for a weekend split in the Bay Area Stanford star KZ Okpala missed an off-balance 3-pointer as time expired and the Huskies (23-6, 14-2 Pac-12) secured the loose ball.

Noah Dickerson added 12 points for the Huskies who lost 76-73 at California on Thursday night as the Golden Bears earned their first conference win.<EP>



