Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) grabs a rebound over Michigan guard Nicole Munger (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Maryland defeated Michigan 73-72. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

Indianapolis — Kaila Charles made two free throws with 10.3 seconds left to help No. 8 Maryland top Michigan 73-72 on Saturday for the program’s 1,000th victory.

Charles finished with 22 points as the Terrapins (28-3) advanced to their fifth consecutive Big Ten Tournament title game. It was their 13th win in their last 14 games.

Nicole Munger scored 20 points for Michigan (21-11), which fumbled away an inbounds pass and a chance for the win with 1.5 seconds left. Naz Hillmon had 16.

The Wolverines almost ruined Maryland’s milestone moment by pushing the regular-season conference champs to the wire. Hillmon’s putback with 21.8 seconds left gave Michigan a 72-71 lead.

It looked as if it might hold up when the refs awarded Terrapins coach Brenda Frese a timeout with 10.3 seconds to go, a split second before Charles split a double team and got a short jumper to roll in.

Instead, Charles was fouled coming out of the timeout and made both foul shots to give Maryland the lead.

The Wolverines had two chances to win but Shakira Austin swatted Amy Dilk’s short runner out of bound and Hallie Thome lost the ball coming out of another timeout.

Nobody wants to see Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines are playing with confidence, having fun and winning games. And it’s made a difference. On Jan. 28, the Wolverines were 10th in the conference standings. Since then, they climbed six spots to earn a double-bye, beat Wisconsin in overtime to reach their first semifinal since 2001 and nearly pulled off a stunner against the Terps.

The Terrapins certainly were out of sync. They had seven turnovers in the second quarter, nine in the first half and trailed at halftime for only the sixth time this season. But they got things together in the nick of time. It could hurt their argument for a No. 2 seed — especially if they struggle again Sunday.



More state women

Eastern Michigan 67, (at) Ball State 57: Jenna Annecchiarico had 19 points while Danielle Minott finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth career double-double as Eastern erased a 13-point deficit to win at Ball State for the first time in four years. Maliah Howard-Bass had 18 points to lead Ball State (8-22, 3-15 MAC). Nine-seed EMU (13-16, 6-12 MAC) opens the first round of the MAC tournament at 8-seed Akron on Monday. Tip-off is 5 p.m. The winner faces 1-seed Central Michigan at noon Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

(At) Central Michigan 78, Toledo 45: Reyna Frost finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds while Presley Hudson tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Chippewas earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the MAC tournament. Micaela Kelly added 14 points for Central (24-6, 15-3 MAC), which awaits the winner of Monday's Eastern Michigan-Akron first round game in Wednesday's quarterfinals. Six-seed Toledo (19-10, 11-7) hosts 11-seed Ball State on Monday.

Northern Illinois 74, (at) Western Michigan 71: Mikayla Voigt scored 26 points to lead Northern Illinois (18-12, 10-8), which secured the seventh seed and will host 10-seed Western on Monday in the first round of the MAC tournament. Leighah-Amori Wool scored 19 points, Jasmyn Walker added 17 and Deja Wimby 13 for the Broncos (10-19, 4-14), who enter the postseason having lost three of their last four.

State women scores

GLIAC tournament

4-Northern Michigan 47, 1-Grand Valley 38

2-Ashland 77, 3-Michigan Tech 61