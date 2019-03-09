North Carolina players celebrate while Duke's Jack White (41) walks away after the Tar Heel's 79-70 victory Saturday. (Photo: Gerry Broome, Associated Press)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Third-ranked North Carolina took down its biggest rival again, this time to earn a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship.

Freshman Coby White scored 21 points and UNC hung on late to beat fourth-ranked Duke 79-70 on Saturday, securing their first regular-season sweep of the Blue Devils in a decade.

Senior Kenny Williams scored a season-high 18 points for the Tar Heels (26-5, 16-2), who led by 15 with about 6½ minutes left but had to hold off a rally by the Blue Devils, who played yet again without injured freshman star Zion Williamson. Duke lost starting big man Marques Bolden early in this one, too.

The Tar Heels bumbled their way to the finish after building their big lead, letting the Blue Devils (26-5, 14-4) get as close as 75-70 on RJ Barrett’s 3-pointer with 2:19 left. Ultimately UNC held on to finish tied alongside second-ranked Virginia atop the final league standings.

Virginia secured the No. 1 seed for the league tournament by beating Louisville earlier Saturday. The Cavaliers owned the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Tar Heels by winning in Chapel Hill last month – which is UNC’s only loss since mid-January.

UNC had last swept the two-game set with Duke on Tyler Hansbrough’s Senior Day in 2009 for a team that went on to win the NCAA title.

Barrett scored 26 points to lead the Blue Devils, who shot just 23 percent after halftime.

Duke came in shorthanded with Williamson out for the fifth straight game since suffering a sprained right knee early in last month’s first meeting with the Tar Heels. On Friday, Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski had said Williamson had gotten in his “first really good workout” on Thursday as he continued his recovery. The next step, he said, was working on Williamson’s conditioning and getting him used to contact again.

Then things got tougher when the Blue Devils lost Bolden roughly 2½ minutes when he fell into the basket support and injured his left knee while picking up a foul on a block attempt at the rim. He had to be helped off the court and straight to the tunnel, and didn’t return.

Cam Reddish was terrific in the first half with 17 points to help Barrett, the ACC’s leading scorer who has been left as the no-doubt lead weapon for Duke’s offense with Williamson out.

Barrett got into foul trouble by picking up his third foul late in the first half and finished with four fouls, three coming on charges drawn by Williams in the senior’s final home game.

There’s no doubt the Blue Devils are a different team without Williamson, a national player of the year candidate and possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick if he goes pro. The question is how soon he might be back, with Krzyzewski expressing optimism that he could be back for next week’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte. Without him, Barrett and Reddish (23 points) had to carry the load offensively and had trouble keeping up with UNC once the Tar Heels got rolling.

The Tar Heels shot just 41 percent and 7 of 13 from the foul line, so things were hardly perfect. Yet that 11-0 burst that finally jarred the Tar Heels loose in a tight game was a display of why they have lost just twice in league play: fast-paced, explosive and at times withering for opponents to chase down. And they figured out a way to hang on when Duke threatened to climb back in it late.



More Top 25

(At) No. 2 Virginia 73, Louisville 68: Ty Jerome scored 24 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 5:34 remaining, and Virginia held off Louisville to wrap up the top seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Kyle Guy added 13 points and Jay Huff also made huge contributions at both ends to help Virginia (28-2, 16-2) win its eighth in a row.

The Cavaliers will head to Charlotte, North Carolina, as the top seed and with a double-bye for the fourth time in the last six years. No. 3 North Carolina had a chance to tie for the top spot when it faced No. 4 Duke later Saturday, but the Cavaliers hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their 69-61 victory at UNC on Feb. 11.

Jordan Nwora scored 19 points for the Cardinals (19-12, 10-8).

(At) Auburn 84, No. 5 Tennessee 80: Jared Harper made four straight free throws over the final 31 seconds to help Auburn clinch the victory in the regular-season finale.

The Tigers (22-9, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) collected their fourth straight win and biggest of the season in a packed Auburn Arena.

The Volunteers (27-4, 15-3) could have clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season title with a win, but now need No. 10 LSU to lose to Vanderbilt. They have never won back-to-back league crowns.

Samir Doughty collected a long rebound and made a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock. Harper hit two free throws with 31 seconds left for an 80-74 cushion, and Jordan Bone’s 3-point attempt at the other end didn’t fall.

Tennessee’s Grant Williams got the rebound and drew a Flagrant 1 foul from Anfernee McLemore. Williams made two free throws with 23 seconds left and the Vols got another possession. Williams launched a quick basket off the inbounds play.

But Harper hit two more free throws with 20 seconds left for an 82-78 lead.

Bone then missed a 3-point try and teammate Jordan Bowden couldn’t control the rebound, which went out of bounds.

Doughty hit two more foul shots for the Tigers. They celebrated moments later, with Bryce Brown climbing on the press row table in front of the student section after his final home game.

Chuma Okeke led Auburn with 22 points, one shy of his career high. Harper had 16 points and eight assists, with his only two 3-pointers coming back to back in the final minutes. Brown also had 16 points and made four 3s.

Williams finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Vols. Bone had 17 and Bowden 16. Admiral Schofield scored 13 before fouling out.

(At) No. 6 Kentucky 66, Florida 57: Tyler Herro scored 16 points and led a big second-half run that helped Kentucky overcome Florida.

The Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) went back and forth with the Gators (17-14, 9-9) early in the second half and trailed 40-39 with 13:46 remaining. Herro had six points during a 15-2 spree, hitting a couple of shots in the lane and adding two free throws, to give Kentucky a 54-42 advantage. The Wildcats capped the seven-minute burst by scoring 10 straight points.

PJ Washington added 15 points for Kentucky. Kevarrius Hayes had 19 points for Florida.

No. 8 Texas Tech 80, (at) Iowa State 73: Jarrett Culver scored a career-high 31 points, Davide Moretti added 20 and No. 8 Texas Tech clinched its first Big 12 regular-season title.

Matt Mooney added 13 points for the Red Raiders (26-5, 14-4 Big 12), winners of nine straight heading into the postseason. Their last league crown came in the defunct Southwestern Conference in 1996.

Lindell Wigginton and Marial Shayok each scored 17 points for the Cyclones (20-11, 9-9), who have lost six of eight.

With the game tied at 65 with 3:37 left, Brandone Francis beat the shot clock with a contested 3 to give Tech the lead. Culver then hit a mid-range jumper after a turnover, and two Tariq Owens free throws put the Red Raiders ahead 72-65 with 2:05 to go.

Culver’s layup with 59 seconds left made it 74-69, and he hit two free throws to put Tech up 76-71 30 seconds later. Culver finished shot 12 of 19 and 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

(At) No. 13 Kansas 78, Baylor 70: Dedric Lawson scored 23 points, including 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, to help Kansas stay undefeated at home. The performance came hours after Lawson was announced on the ballot for the Wooden Award.

Yet on senior night in Allen Fieldhouse, a trio of Kansas freshmen impressed. Devon Dotson, David McCormack and Quentin Grimes had 15, 12 and nine points, respectively. Kansas (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) fielded no seniors for the first time since 2007. The Jayhawks lone senior Lagerald Vick left the team earlier this season for personal reasons.

Jared Butler led the way for Baylor (19-12, 10-8 Big 12), scoring a career-high 31 points in 36 minutes. It was a big game for the freshman, who was averaging 9.6 points.

No. 14 Florida State 65, (at) Wake Forest 57: No. 14 Florida State reeled off 18 straight points in the second half to rally past Wake Forest.

The Seminoles, who won for the 12th time in 13 games, trailed for all but a few seconds of the first 30 minutes before their surge.

Trent Forrest scored 11 points and Christ Kournadje grabbed 10 rebounds for the Seminoles (25-6, 13-5 ACC), who finished fourth in the conference.

Brandon Childress scored 13 to lead the Demon Deacons (11-19, 4-14), who squandered a double-digit lead at home against a ranked team for the second straight game. Chaundee Brown scored all 11 of his points in the first half for the Deacons, who shot only 26 percent from the field.

Georgetown 86, No. 16 Marquette 84: James Akinjo scored 25 points, Mac McClung added 23 and Georgetown beat Marquette, the Golden Eagles’ fourth straight loss to close the regular season.

Jamorko Pickett and Jessie Govan each added 10 points for the Hoyas (18-13, 9-9 Big East)

Markus Howard led Marquette (23-8, 12-6) with 28 points, and Joey Hauser added 16. The Golden Eagles missed a chance to tie Villanova for the conference title.



(At) No. 18 Kansas State 68, Oklahoma 53: Kamau Stokes scored 19 points and Kansas State eat Oklahoma for a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

Barry Brown added 15 points, Dean Wade had 11 and the Wildcats (24-7, 14-4) finished atop the conference for the second time in 42 years. Kansas State shared the title with Texas Tech.

Kristian Doolittle scored 14 points for the Sooners (19-12, 7-11).

No. 22 Wofford 99, VMI 72: Nathan Hoover led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points, and Wofford (27-4) extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games with a victory over VMI in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville, N.C.

Chevez Goodwin was one of six Wofford players in double digits in scoring, finishing with 14 points and five rebounds.

Fletcher Magee, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He made two 3-pointers, moving to within 13 of breaking the NCAA Division I record of 504 career 3s held by Travis Bader of Oakland.

(At) Seton Hall 79, No. 23 Villanova 75: Myles Powell scored 20 points, Myles Cale added 19 and Seton Hall might have punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The upset was the second major one this week for Seton Hall (18-12, 9-9), coming on the heels of a win over No. 16 Marquette on Wednesday.

Villanova (22-9, 13-4) will share the conference regular-season title with Marquette, if the Golden Eagles beat Georgetown later Saturday. The Wildcats, who have won or shared the last six crowns, will win it outright if the Hoyas post an upset.

Jared Rhoden had a career-high 15 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili had 12 and a career-best 18 rebounds. Michael Nzei added 10 in his final home game.

Collin Gillespie had 20 points and Phil Booth came on late to add 16 for Villanova. Eric Paschall had 14, Saddiq Bey added 13 and Jermaine Samuels 10. The Wildcats didn’t get a point from their bench.

(At) Temple 67, No. 25 Central Florida 62: Shizz Alston Jr. scored 21 points, Justyn Hamilton tied a career high with 13 and Temple beat Central Florida in Owls coach Fran Dunphy’s final home game before he steps down at the end of the season.

Quinton Rose broke a 52-all tie with a highlight-reel slam over Dayon Griffin with 4:12 remaining. Rose scored nine of his 11 points in the second half for the Owls (23-8, 13-5 American Athletic Conference).

Aubrey Dawkins led UCF (23-7, 13-5) with a career-high 36 points.

