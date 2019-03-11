Wofford forward Cameron Jackson (33) shoots over UNC-Greensboro forward Kyrin Galloway (14) and guard Demetrius Troy (11) in the first half. (Photo: Kathy Kmonicek, Associated Press)

Asheville, N.C. — Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover each scored 20 points and No. 20 Wofford battled back to defeat UNC Greensboro, 70-58, Monday night to win the Southern Conference Tournament for the fifth time in 10 seasons and earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Hoover scored all 20 points in the second half as Wofford (29-4) completed a perfect season against conference foes, going 18-0 in the regular season and winning three games in three days in the tournament.

Cameron Jackson added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Terriers. Magee was named Tournament MVP.

More Top 25

Gonzaga 100, Pepperdine 74: Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures, and Gonzaga beat Pepperdine in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Gonzaga (30-2), which has won six consecutive WCC titles, will look for its seventh straight on Tuesday, when it will face the winner of Monday’s late semifinal between San Diego and Saint Mary’s.

Rui Hachimura scored 16 points, Brandon Clarke added 15 and Josh Perkins and Corey Kispert each scored 11 for Gonzaga.

The Waves (16-18) were led by Colbey Ross, who scored a game-high 20 points. Eric Cooper Jr. added 16 points, while Jade Smith had 1



State men

Ball State 61, (at) Eastern Michigan 43: Tahjai Teague recorded 15 points as Ball St. (16-16) topped Eastern Michigan in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. Ishmael El-Amin added 12 points for the Cardinals, who held the Eagles to 29.4 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Ball St. opponent.

Ball State entered halftime trailing 29-23, but the Cardinals outscored the Eagles 38-14 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Eagles’ 14 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

(At) Central Michigan 81, Western Michigan 67: Central Michigan pulled away after entering the second half up by only two points to eliminate Western in MAC tournament play. Larry Austin had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Shawn Roundtree added 20 points to lead Central (22-10). Western (8-24) was led by Seth Dugan’s 29 points and 17 rebounds.

State women

Eastern Michigan 61, (at) Akron 59: Danielle Minott scored 18, including the winning layup with 2 seconds left, to lead 9-seed Eastern over 8-seed Akron in a MAC tournament first round game. Courtnie Lewis added 13 points and Kiara Johnson 12 for the Eagles (14-16), who advance to face top-seed Central Michigan at noon Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Megan Sefcik finished with 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field to lead 8-seed Akron (16-14).

(At) Northern Illinois 70, Western Michigan 69: Mikayla Voigt’s layup with 5 seconds left lifted 7-seed Northern Illinois over 10-seed Western Michigan in the the first round of the MAC tournament. Myia Starks scored 20 and Gabby Nikitinaite 17 while Ally May had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (10-8), who advance to play 2-seed Ohio on Wednesday. Deja Wimby finished with 24 points, Leighah-Amori Wool added 17 and Meredith Miller chipped in with 14 for the Broncos (4-15).