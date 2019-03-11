Urban Meyer (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

Urban Meyer may have retired from coaching football, but he reportedly is remaining in the game as a Fox television analyst.

Meyer and former running back great Reggie Bush have been signed, according to a report in the New York Post on Monday, to be part of Fox’s yet unnamed version of College GameDay.

Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn will also be analysts working with host Rob Stone.

Meyer announced late last season the Rose Bowl would be his final game coaching the Buckeyes. He has won three national championships, including 2014 with Ohio State. Ryan Day is the new OSU coach.