Maddie Dailey poured in 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting to lead Grand Valley State women to a 72-55 victory over Lewis University in a Division II regional semifinal in Springfield, Mo.

Jenn DeBoer finished with 13 points, Taya Andrews added 12 and Cassidy Boensch 11 for the 3-seed Lakers (29-3), who play the No. 1-seed Drury (33-0) on Monday. Tip-off is 7 p.m..

Tierny Locket scored 12 and Jessica Kelliher 10 for Lewis (27-5)

More state women

Drury 78, Northern Michigan 56: Hailey Diestelkamp finished with 16 points to lead four players in double figures for top-seed Drury (33-0), which led 47-15 at the half. Taylor Hodell scored 14 points after coming off the bench and Darby Youngstrom added 12 for Northern (23-10)

State men

Lewis 65, Grand Valley State 63: Adam Pischke's two free throws with 10 seconds left was enough for Lewis University to pull out the victory in a NCAA Division II men's basketball regional semifinal in Romeoville, Ill.

Grand Valley's Jeremiah Ferguson made one of two free throws to make it a two-point contest with 6 seconds left. Ferguson grabbed the rebound off the free-throw miss, but his ensuing jump shot to tie the game fell short.

Kendale McCullum finished with 23 points and Anthony D'Avanzo added 11 for Lewis (25-5), which shot 59 percent from the field in the second half. Jake Van Tubbergen had 19 points on 8-of-10 shoot to lead Grand Valley (19-13).