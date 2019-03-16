Maddie Dailey poured in 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting to lead Grand Valley State women to a 72-55 victory over Lewis University in a Division II regional semifinal in Springfield, Mo.
Jenn DeBoer finished with 13 points, Taya Andrews added 12 and Cassidy Boensch 11 for the 3-seed Lakers (29-3), who play the No. 1-seed Drury (33-0) on Monday. Tip-off is 7 p.m..
Tierny Locket scored 12 and Jessica Kelliher 10 for Lewis (27-5)
More state women
Drury 78, Northern Michigan 56: Hailey Diestelkamp finished with 16 points to lead four players in double figures for top-seed Drury (33-0), which led 47-15 at the half. Taylor Hodell scored 14 points after coming off the bench and Darby Youngstrom added 12 for Northern (23-10)
State men
Lewis 65, Grand Valley State 63: Adam Pischke's two free throws with 10 seconds left was enough for Lewis University to pull out the victory in a NCAA Division II men's basketball regional semifinal in Romeoville, Ill.
Grand Valley's Jeremiah Ferguson made one of two free throws to make it a two-point contest with 6 seconds left. Ferguson grabbed the rebound off the free-throw miss, but his ensuing jump shot to tie the game fell short.
Kendale McCullum finished with 23 points and Anthony D'Avanzo added 11 for Lewis (25-5), which shot 59 percent from the field in the second half. Jake Van Tubbergen had 19 points on 8-of-10 shoot to lead Grand Valley (19-13).
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.