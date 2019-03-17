West region
Michigan's path to the Final Four contains some familiar foes from last year's run. Michigan will play Montana for the second straight year, hoping to follow up 2018's 61-47 victory with another like it. There's also a chance that Michigan will meet Florida State in the Elite Eight after earning a trip to the Final Four with a 58-54 victory over the Seminoles in last year's tournament.
All things considered, this is a relatively good draw for Michigan, as it resides in the region of the tournament's weakest No. 1 seed, Gonzaga.
Texas Tech, who dethroned Kansas of its 14-year run as Big 12 champions, are the obvious threat early. Tech and Michigan are ranked second and third nationally in points allowed per game, respectively, and Michigan will need to bring more consistency on offense than it did in three meetings with Michigan State this year if it hopes to make the Elite Eight.
Salt Lake City, Utah
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Prairie View A&M
No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor
Hartford, Connecticut
No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Murray State
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Vermont
Tulsa, Oklahoma
No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John's
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky
Des Moines, Iowa
No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Florida
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 1 Montana
Midwest region
Just one Big Ten school makes an appearance in the Midwest region, with 11-seed Ohio State draws 6-seed Iowa State in the first round.
One dark horse to watch from this region is 5-seed Auburn, who enters the tournament on an eight-game win streak, with a win over Tennessee in its regular season finale and a 22-point victory over the Volunteers to claim an SEC conference championship on Sunday.
Columbus, Ohio
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona
No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington
Salt Lake City, Utah
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern
Tulsa, Oklahoma
No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State
Jacksonville, Florida
No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian
South region
Two of the Big Ten's top four teams landed themselves in the South region, with 3-seed Purdue and 5-seed Wisconsin joining 10-seed Iowa as conference representatives.
Columbia, South Carolina
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner Webb
No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
San Jose, California
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon
No. 4 Kansas State vs. UC Irvine
Hartford, Connecticut
No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 St. Mary's
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Old Dominion
Columbus, Ohio
No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate
East region
Michigan State gets a No. 2 seed and will travel to Des Moines, Iowa for its first-round matchup with 15-seed Bradley. On its road to a potential Final Four appearance, the Spartans will have to get by the No. 1 team in the tournament, Duke.
There's potential for the Spartans to meet a familiar foe in the second and third rounds, with fellow Big Ten members Maryland and Minnesota residing in Michigan State's portion of the bracket.
Another matchup for the Spartans to watch out for is a potential meeting with fellow conference champion LSU, who performed admirably throughout the season in a top-heavy SEC.
Columbia, South Carolina
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/North Dakota State
No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF
San Jose, California
No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Saint Louis
Jacksonville, Florida
No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale
Des Moines, Iowa
No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley
Michigan and Michigan State learns their seeds, opponents and destinations in the NCAA Tournament during the Selection Show on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Follow along here as the bids are announced with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
