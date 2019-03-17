Nick Ward reacts to a basket in the first half of the Big Ten championship game against Michigan. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

West region

Michigan's path to the Final Four contains some familiar foes from last year's run. Michigan will play Montana for the second straight year, hoping to follow up 2018's 61-47 victory with another like it. There's also a chance that Michigan will meet Florida State in the Elite Eight after earning a trip to the Final Four with a 58-54 victory over the Seminoles in last year's tournament.

All things considered, this is a relatively good draw for Michigan, as it resides in the region of the tournament's weakest No. 1 seed, Gonzaga.

Texas Tech, who dethroned Kansas of its 14-year run as Big 12 champions, are the obvious threat early. Tech and Michigan are ranked second and third nationally in points allowed per game, respectively, and Michigan will need to bring more consistency on offense than it did in three meetings with Michigan State this year if it hopes to make the Elite Eight.

Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Prairie View A&M

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor

Hartford, Connecticut

No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Vermont

Tulsa, Oklahoma

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John's

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky

Des Moines, Iowa

No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Florida

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 1 Montana

Midwest region

Just one Big Ten school makes an appearance in the Midwest region, with 11-seed Ohio State draws 6-seed Iowa State in the first round.

One dark horse to watch from this region is 5-seed Auburn, who enters the tournament on an eight-game win streak, with a win over Tennessee in its regular season finale and a 22-point victory over the Volunteers to claim an SEC conference championship on Sunday.

Columbus, Ohio

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington

Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern

Tulsa, Oklahoma

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State

Jacksonville, Florida

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian

South region

Two of the Big Ten's top four teams landed themselves in the South region, with 3-seed Purdue and 5-seed Wisconsin joining 10-seed Iowa as conference representatives.

Columbia, South Carolina

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner Webb

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

San Jose, California

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon

No. 4 Kansas State vs. UC Irvine

Hartford, Connecticut

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 St. Mary's

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Old Dominion

Columbus, Ohio

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate

East region

Michigan State gets a No. 2 seed and will travel to Des Moines, Iowa for its first-round matchup with 15-seed Bradley. On its road to a potential Final Four appearance, the Spartans will have to get by the No. 1 team in the tournament, Duke.

There's potential for the Spartans to meet a familiar foe in the second and third rounds, with fellow Big Ten members Maryland and Minnesota residing in Michigan State's portion of the bracket.

Another matchup for the Spartans to watch out for is a potential meeting with fellow conference champion LSU, who performed admirably throughout the season in a top-heavy SEC.

Columbia, South Carolina

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/North Dakota State

No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF

San Jose, California

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Saint Louis

Jacksonville, Florida

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale

Des Moines, Iowa

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley

