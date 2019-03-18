LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Central Michigan's men's basketball team is playing on.

The Chippewas will participate in the College Basketball Insider tournament, with an opening game set for DePaul in Chicago on Wednesday.

Central Michigan (23-11) received invitations from the CBI as well as the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, and debated whether it was fiscally feasible to play.

The fact the Chippewas have such a veteran-laden roster factored into the decision.

"We are excited to be able to continue our season," head coach Keno Davis said. "It is a great opportunity for our seniors to be rewarded as well as a chance for our returning players to gain more experience as they look ahead towards next year."

More: Get to know Michigan's first-round opponent: Montana

More: Get to know Michigan State's first-round opponent: Bradley

The Chippewas are led by senior guards Larry Austin Jr. (17.4 points) and Shawn Roundtree (16.6 points) and junior forwards Rob Montgomery (10.7 points) and David DiLeo (11.8 points) and guard Kevin McKay (11.3 points, 7.6 rebounds. They lost to eventual champion Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference tournament semifinals.

Still, Central had back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in more than 50 years. This is the fourth postseason appearance in Davis' six seasons as head coach, including a run to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament quarterfinals last year.

Central and DePaul (15-15) play at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The winner plays Longwood or Southern Miss in the second round. The bracket is reseeded beyond that.

Eastern Michigan (15-17), Detroit Mercy (11-20) and Western Michigan (8-24) are done for the season, as is Oakland (16-17), which declined a postseason invitation.

Oakland roster update

Oakland is returning its key red-shirt junior stars for a fifth season, but still have some roster attrition. The Golden Grizzlies are set to lose sophomore guard Stan Scott and sophomore forward James Beck.

Both Beck (Grand Rapids) and Scott (Williamsport, Pa.) are exploring transfer options. Beck would like to start at the Division I level, and that's probably not in the cards anytime soon at Oakland. Scott could be Division II-bound.

Beck started six games this season and averaged 4.6 points. Scott averaged just 3.6 minutes in 20 appearances.

The door is open for either to return, but if they don't, Oakland will have five scholarships available for the Class of 2019. One is going to C.J. Gettelfinger, a point guard from Tennessee who has officially signed. North Farmington power forward Yusuf Jihad and Toledo power forward Jackson Harrison have verbally committed.

Players with Michigan ties in NCAA Tournament
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

In addition to Michigan State and Michigan, these players in the NCAA Tournament also have ties to the state of Michigan, including Arizona State guard Rob Edwards, a Detroit Cass Tech product.
In addition to Michigan State and Michigan, these players in the NCAA Tournament also have ties to the state of Michigan, including Arizona State guard Rob Edwards, a Detroit Cass Tech product. John Locher, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Javon Bess, 6-6 guard, senior, Saint Louis (Michigan State): After helping Michigan State reach the Final Four in 2015, Bess leads Saint Louis into the NCAA Tournament as the Billikens’ top scorer at 15.3 points per game, scoring 11 to help win the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship. He’s third on the team in reboundsin (6.7), while also leading the team in 3-pointers (65).
Javon Bess, 6-6 guard, senior, Saint Louis (Michigan State): After helping Michigan State reach the Final Four in 2015, Bess leads Saint Louis into the NCAA Tournament as the Billikens’ top scorer at 15.3 points per game, scoring 11 to help win the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship. He’s third on the team in reboundsin (6.7), while also leading the team in 3-pointers (65). Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Caleb Broodo, 6-7 forward, RS freshman, Houston (Midland Dow): Broodo (30) has six rebounds in seven games this season for the Cougars.
Caleb Broodo, 6-7 forward, RS freshman, Houston (Midland Dow): Broodo (30) has six rebounds in seven games this season for the Cougars. Troy Glasgow, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jamal Cain, 6-7 forward, sophomore, Marquette (Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology): A Pontiac native, Cain (23) has appeared in 28 games, including three starts, for the Golden Eagles. He averages 1.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Jamal Cain, 6-7 forward, sophomore, Marquette (Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology): A Pontiac native, Cain (23) has appeared in 28 games, including three starts, for the Golden Eagles. He averages 1.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Matt Marton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Marvin Clark II, 6-7 forward, senior, St. John’s (Michigan State): Another player who helped the Spartans reach the Final Four in 2016, Clark averages 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Red Storm. He’s started 32 of 33 games, and 65 of 66 over two seasons at St. John’s.
Marvin Clark II, 6-7 forward, senior, St. John’s (Michigan State): Another player who helped the Spartans reach the Final Four in 2016, Clark averages 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Red Storm. He’s started 32 of 33 games, and 65 of 66 over two seasons at St. John’s. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Aubrey Dawkins, 6-6 guard, RS junior, UCF (Michigan): Dawkins is second on the Golden Knights in scoring at 15.2 points per game, and top 3-point shooter at 39 percent (67 of 171). He’s also averaging five rebounds per game.
Aubrey Dawkins, 6-6 guard, RS junior, UCF (Michigan): Dawkins is second on the Golden Knights in scoring at 15.2 points per game, and top 3-point shooter at 39 percent (67 of 171). He’s also averaging five rebounds per game. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Rob Edwards, 6-4 guard, RS junior, Arizona State (Detroit Cass Tech): Edwards sat out last season after transferring from Cleveland State, but has been a key cog in Tempe this season, starting 19 of 26 games he’s played. He’s averaging 11.3 points and draining 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, scoring in double figures in seven of the last eight games he’s played, including a season-high 28 Feb. 16 against Utah.
Rob Edwards, 6-4 guard, RS junior, Arizona State (Detroit Cass Tech): Edwards sat out last season after transferring from Cleveland State, but has been a key cog in Tempe this season, starting 19 of 26 games he’s played. He’s averaging 11.3 points and draining 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, scoring in double figures in seven of the last eight games he’s played, including a season-high 28 Feb. 16 against Utah. John Locher, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nick Perkins, 6-8 forward, senior Buffalo (Milan): Perkins is the Bulls’ sixth-man extraordinaire, leading the team in rebounds (7.3) while averaging 14.4 points for the Mid-American Conference champions. The Ypsilanti native is a three-time MAC Sixth Man of the Year for Nate Oats, the former Romulus High coach.
Nick Perkins, 6-8 forward, senior Buffalo (Milan): Perkins is the Bulls’ sixth-man extraordinaire, leading the team in rebounds (7.3) while averaging 14.4 points for the Mid-American Conference champions. The Ypsilanti native is a three-time MAC Sixth Man of the Year for Nate Oats, the former Romulus High coach. Tony Dejak, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Duane Washington Jr., 6-3 guard, freshman, Ohio State (Grand Rapids Christian): Washington played three years at Grand Rapids Christian before finishing his prep career in California. In his first season in Columbus, Washington has played 33 games (two starts), averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.
Duane Washington Jr., 6-3 guard, freshman, Ohio State (Grand Rapids Christian): Washington played three years at Grand Rapids Christian before finishing his prep career in California. In his first season in Columbus, Washington has played 33 games (two starts), averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Trevion Williams, 6-9 forward, freshman Purdue (Detroit Henry Ford Academy): Williams started eight games for the Big Ten regular-season co-champion, averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. He had a pair of double-doubles.
Trevion Williams, 6-9 forward, freshman Purdue (Detroit Henry Ford Academy): Williams started eight games for the Big Ten regular-season co-champion, averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. He had a pair of double-doubles. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
OTHERS: Corey Allen, Georgia State (Ypsilanti), transfer; Taylor Currie, Wisconsin (Clarkston), redshirt; Greg Eboigbodin, Northeastern (U-D Jesuit), transfer; Greg Elliott (pictured), Marquette (Detroit East English Village), redshirt; Milan Williams, Colgate (Detroit Country Day)
OTHERS: Corey Allen, Georgia State (Ypsilanti), transfer; Taylor Currie, Wisconsin (Clarkston), redshirt; Greg Eboigbodin, Northeastern (U-D Jesuit), transfer; Greg Elliott (pictured), Marquette (Detroit East English Village), redshirt; Milan Williams, Colgate (Detroit Country Day) Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Latest women's bracketology

    The women's NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled Monday night.

    And the latest projections from ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme has an interesting scenario: No. 8 seed Central Michigan opening against No. 9 Michigan.

    Creme has the teams in his South Bend pod, along with No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 16 Bethune-Cookman.

    Central Michigan (25-7) and Michigan (21-11) actually played in the fall, in one of those secret scrimmages. Apparently, the Wolverines got the better of the Chippewas.

    Michigan State (20-11) also appears safely in the field, and is a No. 9 seed in Creme's latest bracket, playing No. 8 California in the Starkville, Miss., pod.

    Hawkins' picks

    Oakland coach Greg Kampe always breaks down the NCAA Tournament bracket for The Detroit News.

    But we reached out to the state's other Division I coaches, too. A couple declined to participate, saying they haven't watched enough games.

    Western Michigan coach Steve Hawkins played along, though, and has a Final Four of Michigan State, Michigan, Virginia and Houston. He's clearly playing it safe with Michigan State and Michigan, at least in terms of social-media reaction.

    "I'm not interested in taking unnecessary abuse!" he said, though he insisted he believes both the Spartans and Wolverines are "capable" of winning a national championship.

    Final Horizon numbers

    The final attendance numbers are in for the Horizon League tournaments, the last to be held in Detroit before moving to Indianapolis next year.

    The four semifinal games (two men, two men) drew a total of 5,280 — you could make a case that half of those were at one, the Oakland loss to Northern Kentucky — while the two championship games, featuring no local teams, drew a total of 5,612.

    The eight quarterfinal games at campus sites drew a total of 18,314.

    In previous years of Motor City Madness, all games were held at a single site, but given the demands of Little Caesars Arena, the dates weren't available this year.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE