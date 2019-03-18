The bracket is set for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Go here to download a copy of the bracket.
East Region
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley
When: Thursday, 2:45 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa
TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760
Records: Michigan State 28-6, Bradley 20-14
Next up: Winner faces winner between No. 7 Louisville and No. 10 Minnesota
West Region
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Montana
When: Thursday, 9:20 p.m
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa
TV/radio: TNT/WWJ 950
Records: Michigan 28-6, Montana 26-8
Next up: Winner faces winner between No. 7 Nevada and No. 10 Florida
