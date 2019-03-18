Jon Teske, Isaiah Livers and the Wolverines are in in the West Region with No. 1 seed Gonzaga. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

The bracket is set for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Go here to download a copy of the bracket.

East Region

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley

When: Thursday, 2:45 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760

Records: Michigan State 28-6, Bradley 20-14

Next up: Winner faces winner between No. 7 Louisville and No. 10 Minnesota

West Region

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Montana

When: Thursday, 9:20 p.m

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

TV/radio: TNT/WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 28-6, Montana 26-8

Next up: Winner faces winner between No. 7 Nevada and No. 10 Florida