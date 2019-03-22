Share This Story!
On Saturday, UM-Florida at 5:15, MSU-Minnesota at 7:45; both on CBS
Michigan and Michigan State have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Detroit News
Published 12:32 a.m. ET March 22, 2019
Michigan and Michigan State are moving on.
The Big Ten behemoths won their first-round NCAA Tournament games Thursday, and now turn their attention to Saturday.
Michigan (29-6) will play Florida (20-15) at 5:15 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa. The game will be on CBS and 950-AM.
NCAA Tournament schedule, results
Following that game will be Michigan State (29-6) facing Big Ten rival Minnesota (22-13) at approximately 7:45, and also on CBS (as well as 760-AM).
The No. 2-seed Spartans had their issues with No. 15 Bradley before pulling away for a 76-65 victory Thursday. The Wolverines, also a 2 seed, breezed past No. 15 Montana, 74-55.
