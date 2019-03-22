Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson in the first half Thursday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan and Michigan State are moving on.

The Big Ten behemoths won their first-round NCAA Tournament games Thursday, and now turn their attention to Saturday.

Michigan (29-6) will play Florida (20-15) at 5:15 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa. The game will be on CBS and 950-AM.

Following that game will be Michigan State (29-6) facing Big Ten rival Minnesota (22-13) at approximately 7:45, and also on CBS (as well as 760-AM).

The No. 2-seed Spartans had their issues with No. 15 Bradley before pulling away for a 76-65 victory Thursday. The Wolverines, also a 2 seed, breezed past No. 15 Montana, 74-55.