Purdue's Carsen Edwards (3) drives and is fouled by Villanova's Phil Booth (5) during the first half Saturday. Edwards finished with 42 points in Purdue's 87-61 victory. (Photo: Elise Amendola, Associated Press)

Hartford, Conn. — Carsen Edwards had a career night, scoring 42 points as Purdue knocked reigning national champion Villanova out of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night in an 87-61 rout.

Matt Haarms added 18 points and nine rebounds for the third-seeded Boilermakers (25-9), who advanced to their third straight Sweet 16.

Eric Paschall had 19 for Villanova (26-10), which saw its quest for a third national title in the last four seasons end during the tournament’s first weekend. Fellow senior Phil Booth scored 15 points, putting him over 1,500 for his career.

Edwards has battled a sore back and had been in a recent shooting slump, making just 7 of 23 shots from the field in Purdue’s first-round win over Old Dominion. He found the bottom of the net early and often against ‘Nova, making 12 of his 21 shots, including nine of 16 from behind the arc.

Purdue shot 54 percent while holding Villanova to just 20 baskets on 58 shots (34 percent).

Purdue jumped out early, building a 13-point lead thanks to Edwards’ outside shooting and Haarms’ work down low.

The 7-foot-3 Dutchman towered over the shorter Wildcats, who didn’t start anyone over 6-8. He had Purdue’s first 4 points on a dunk and a put-back. Edwards hit five of his nine first-half shots, all of which came from 3-point range.

Purdue had nine 3-point baskets in the first half and a dunk by Haarms put the Boilermakers up 43-24 at intermission.

Another dunk from the Dutchman extended the lead to 35 in the second half. Villanova chipped away but the sixth seeded Big East champions did not have weapons to make it a game.



More NCAA

Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71: In Salt Lake City, Brandon Clarke had five monster dunks, five blocks, and matched a career high with 36 points, leading top-seeded Gonzaga past Baylor in the second round of the West Region.

Ninth-seeded Baylor (20-14) scored the first 10 points of the second half to draw within six and keep the game in range. But Gonzaga held on and Clarke’s easy bucket put the Bulldogs up 13 with less than four minutes left.

Clarke, who hit 15 of 18 shots, also had eight rebounds and two steals and lifted his season blocks total to 110, best in the nation.

Baylor’s Mark Vital finished with 17 points and eight rebounds but was hampered by foul trouble.

Florida State 90, Murray State 62: In Hartford, Conn., Mfiondu Kabengele scored 22 points, Terrance Mann added 18 and Florida State slammed Murray State to advance to the West regional semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida State (29-7) is in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year, the first time FSU has pulled that off since 1992-93.

Murray State point guard Ja Morant, who posted a triple-double against Marquette in the first round, dazzled for a half against FSU, going 5 for 5 from 3-point range. He finished with 28 points, but the 12th-seeded Racers (28-5) were no match for the Seminoles, who hit eight of their first 11 shots from behind the arc and led by 16 at halftime.

Kentucky 62, Wofford 56: In Jacksonville, Fla., Kentucky ended Wofford’s season in the NCAA Tournament with a stifling defensive effort on Fletcher Magee in the second round.

Reid Travis scored 14 points, including two huge free throws with 17.8 seconds left, to help seal the victory for second-seeded Kentucky (29-6). The graduate student, a transfer from Stanford, also grabbed 11 rebounds to help hold off the upstart Terriers (30-5).

Two days after setting the NCAA Division I record for career 3-pointers, Magee stunningly went 0 of 12 from beyond the arc. He made seven 3s on Thursday in Wofford’s victory over Seton Hall.

Nathan Hoover had 19 points and Cameron Jackson 11 for the Terriers. Magee finished with eight points on 4-of-17 shooting.

The Wildcats had a two-point lead at halftime. The Terriers briefly recaptured the lead early in the second half, but Kentucky went ahead for good with 14 1/2 minutes remaining and doggedly protected their advantage the rest of the way.

LSU 69, Maryland 67: In Jacksonville, Fla., Tremont Waters drove by three defenders and scooped in a banking layup with 1.6 seconds remaining to give third-seeded LSU the victory over sixth-seeded Maryland in the second round.

Skylar Mays, who scored 16 points, hit a huge 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining that put the Tigers (28-6) up 67-64.

Jalen Smith answered on the other end, sending the packed crowd into a frenzy and prompting LSU to call timeout. Interim coach Tony Benford called a final play for Waters, and he delivered a trip to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006.

Waters finished with 12 points and five assists.

Smith led Maryland with 15 points. Bruno Fernando added 10 points and 15 rebounds.