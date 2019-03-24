MSU vs. LSU will start at 7:09 p.m. Friday and will be shown on CBS. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan's NCAA regional semifinal game vs. Texas Tech will tip off at approximately 9:39 p.m. Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. The game, which follows the Gonzaga-Florida State matchup at 7:09 p.m., will be shown on CBS.

Michigan State's regional semifinal against LSU starts at 7:09 p.m. in Washington, D.C.