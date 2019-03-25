LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

WEST REGIONAL

At Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Thursday, March 28

Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida State (29-7), 7:09 p.m. (CBS)

Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 9:39 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners, TBA

EAST REGIONAL

At Capital One Arena, Washington

Friday, March 29

Michigan State (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 7:09 p.m. (CBS)

Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 9:39 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, March 31

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOUTH REGIONAL

At KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

Thursday, March 28

Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 7:29 p.m. (TBS)

Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9:59 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners, TBA

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Friday, March 29

North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 7:29 p.m. (TBS)

Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9:59 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, March 31

Semifinal winners, TBA

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Saturday, April 6

East champion vs. West champion, 6 or 8:30 p.m. (CBS)

South champion vs. Midwest champion, 6 or 8:30 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, April 8

National Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. (CBS)

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE