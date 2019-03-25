WEST REGIONAL
At Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.
Thursday, March 28
Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida State (29-7), 7:09 p.m. (CBS)
Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 9:39 p.m. (CBS)
Saturday, March 30
Semifinal winners, TBA
EAST REGIONAL
At Capital One Arena, Washington
Friday, March 29
Michigan State (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 7:09 p.m. (CBS)
Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 9:39 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, March 31
Semifinal winners, TBA
SOUTH REGIONAL
At KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.
Thursday, March 28
Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 7:29 p.m. (TBS)
Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 9:59 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, March 30
Semifinal winners, TBA
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Friday, March 29
North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 7:29 p.m. (TBS)
Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 9:59 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday, March 31
Semifinal winners, TBA
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Saturday, April 6
East champion vs. West champion, 6 or 8:30 p.m. (CBS)
South champion vs. Midwest champion, 6 or 8:30 p.m. (CBS)
Monday, April 8
National Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. (CBS)
