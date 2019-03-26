Las Vegas casino magnate Derek Stevens. (Photo: Twitter)

Derek Stevens loves his college basketball.

He loves his college basketball so much that during a recent root canal, he got through it with remote control in his hand and a flat-screen TV tuned to hoops just a few feet away.

Stevens, the Michigan native and Las Vegas casino magnate, again has put his money where his fandom is, plopping down significant wagers on Michigan and Michigan State.

According to his reps, here's Stevens' action this March Madness:

►With Michigan (30-6), Stevens has the Wolverines as part of a four-team prop bet. He laid $100,000 at plus-105 on Michigan, Duke, Gonzaga or Kansas winning the national championship. If either takes the title, Stevens stands to profit $105,000. He's got three of those teams in the Sweet 16; Kansas has been eliminated.

►With Michigan State (30-6), Stevens put down $8,000 on 12-to-1 odds of the Spartans winning the national championship. If they do, he'll make a cool $96,000.

South Point Hotel Casino & Spa took Stevens' action.

Michigan plays Texas Tech (28-6) at 9:39 Thursday in Ahaheim, Calif., while Michigan State plays LSU (28-6) at 7:09 Friday in Washington.

Big bets on Michigan and Michigan State are nothing new for Stevens, who attended Michigan. Last year, he put down $25,000 on Michigan to win it all, and would've been in line for a $1.025-million payout had the Wolverines not lost to Villanova in the national championship game. In 2017, he put $12,500 on Michigan; in 2015, he bet big on Michigan State.

Stevens is the owner of The D Las Vegas — it gets its name, technically, for being in Downtown Vegas, but given his ties, it's a popular hangout for Detroiters and Michigan folks — as well as Golden Gate Hotel. Earlier this year, Stevens unveiled plans for a new 777-room hotel and casino called Circa.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984