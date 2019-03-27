Washington State has hired Kyle Smith as its new men's basketball coach following the disappointing tenure of Ernie Kent. (Photo: Jeff Chiu, Associated Press)

A person with knowledge of the hiring said Wednesday that Smith was given a six-year deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been formally announced.

The 49-year-old Smith comes to Washington State after a successful three-year run as the head coach at San Francisco. Smith also was a head coach at Columbia for six seasons and has strong West Coast ties with his time as an assistant at Saint Mary’s for nearly a decade.

Smith went 63-40 at San Francisco. He was the first coach in USF history to win at least 20 games in each of his first three seasons and led the school to three straight 20-win seasons for the first time in 37 years.

Smith’s hiring may not come with much sizzle but he could be the perfect coach to turn around a Cougars program that slumped to the bottom of the Pac-12 during Kent’s time in Pullman. Kent was 58-98 in his five seasons in charge and 22-68 in Pac-12 play. Washington State lost its final six games to close this season as apathy seemed to overtake the program. The Cougars never finished higher than a tie for eighth in Pac-12 play and each of the past two years finished the regular season in 11th place.

Washington State’s last winning season came in 2011-12 when the Cougars finished 19-18 under Ken Bone.

That’s the situation Smith will inherit in landing his first major conference head coaching job. But Washington State may be the perfect spot for Smith to bring his analytics-based system.

Smith got an unexpected and unsolicited recommendation for the job from former Washington State star and current Golden State Warriors standout Klay Thompson last week.

“Every program he’s been at he’s turned around. … I think he’d be a great get,” Thompson said.

The most successful coaches at Washington State have all had specific systems and found players that fit. Tony Bennett was the latest example, taking the Cougars to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances a decade ago before leaving for the job at Virginia.

Smith is well-respected in the industry and Richmond coach Chris Mooney has called him “the smartest man in college basketball.”

Before landing the job at San Francisco, Smith went 102-81 in six seasons at Columbia, capping his run in New York by leading the Lions to the CIT title in 2016.

The Dons took little time to fill the void. A second person familiar with the hiring says associate coach Todd Golden will be promoted to replace Smith. Golden will receive a five-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

Golden started his coaching career at Columbia in 2013-14 before working for two years at Auburn. He has spent the past three seasons at USF. Golden also played in the West Coast Conference for Saint Mary’s.

The hiring is the first major move by new athletic director Joan McDermott, who was promoted to the job earlier this month after Scott Sidwell left to take a job as deputy athletic director at Penn State.

... UNLV has hired South Dakota State’s T.J. Otzelberger as its next basketball coach.

Otzelberger spent the past three seasons at South Dakota State, going 70-33 while leading the Jackrabbits to the NCAA Tournament twice. South Dakota State won the Summit League regular-season title this season, but ended up in the NIT after losing in the conference tournament.

Otzelberger replaces Marvin Menzies, who was fired on March 15 after three seasons.

Va. Tech player charged

Virginia Tech’s Ty Outlaw has been charged with possession of marijuana, potentially jeopardizing his status for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament.

Outlaw, a sixth-year senior, was charged March 21, the day after he and the Hokies arrived in San Jose, California for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, according to records on the Virginia Courts Case Information web site. His hearing is set for April 11. Outlaw started and scored seven points March 23 as the fourth-seeded Hokies beat Saint Louis, 66-52, in the first round of the tournament.

Virginia Tech plays Friday night against top-seeded Duke in Washington, D.C.

Virginia Tech officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about Outlaw’s status going forward.

Outlaw, who lost one season of eligibility to a heart condition and another to a torn ACL, is among the top 3-point shooters in the nation, having made 78 of 171, or 45.6 percent.

Outlaw also started the Hokies’ second-round game against Liberty, finishing with 11 points and a career-best 11 rebounds in a 67-58 victory.