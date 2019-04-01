When Kenny Goins' 3-pointer went in, Tom Izzo's bank account went cha-ching.
Izzo, Michigan State's longtime basketball coach, has racked up $225,000 in performance bonuses on this run to his eighth Final Four, including $125,000 for Sunday's 68-67 win over top-seeded Duke.
Izzo earned $100,000 from the university for earning the Final Four trip, plus an additional $25,000 from his contract with Nike. He can earn another $175,000 — $150,000 from the university, $25,000 from Nike — if Michigan State wins the national championship.
Izzo also earned $50,000 for the Big Ten regular-season championship, and $50,000 for playing in the NCAA Tournament.
All that's in addition to Izzo's base salary of $4,157,562, which is third-most among Division I college basketball coaches in the country.
Other bonuses earned this season:
►Michigan men's coach John Beilein earned $75,000, including $25,000 for making the NCAA Tournament and $50,000 for his two NCAA Tournament wins.
►Central Michigan women's coach Sue Guevara earned $55,000, with $7,500 for a winning record, $10,000 for 20-plus wins, $7,500 for winning the Mid-American Conference West Division championship, $10,000 for winning the MAC regular-season title, $10,000 for being named MAC coach of the year and $10,000 for appearing in the NCAA Tournament.
►Michigan women's coach Kim Barnes Arico earned $45,000, with $20,000 for making the NCAA Tournament and $25,000 for a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament.
►Central Michigan men's coach Keno Davis earned $10,000, with $5,000 for posting a winning record and another $5,000 for reaching 20 wins.
►Michigan State women's coach Suzy Merchant earned $20,000, with $10,000 for playing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and $10,000 for playing in the second round.
Several of those coaches also have bonuses clauses that are triggered based on a team's academic reports.
