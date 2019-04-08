Eric Williams Jr., a former New Haven star who was Duquesne's leading scorer and rebounder as a sophomore, says he's transferring. (Photo: Keith Srakocic, Associated Press)

Williams revealed his intentions Monday on Twitter, saying "I have nothing but love for the University and the program and wish them all the best. With that being (said) I've decided to explore other options and see where it will take me."

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Williams averaged 14 points and 7.6 rebounds as a sophomore for the Dukes (19-13). He averaged 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds as a freshman.

Williams helped lead New Haven to its first basketball state title in 2017, scoring 14 in a 45-36 victory over Ludington in the Class B final. He was earned Class B all-state honors from the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan, and was on the Detroit News' All-East first team.