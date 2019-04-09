Tom Izzo and Michigan State were rewarded for their outstanding season, including a Final Four appearance, in the final USA Today coaches poll. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

USA Today released its final Top 25 men's basketball poll on Tuesday afternoon and Michigan State finished in a predictable spot based on its NCAA Tournament run.

Virginia and Texas Tech finished first and second, respectively. Michigan State was third and Duke was fourth. Auburn, which lost to Virginia in the NCAA Tournament semifinal, was fifth.

Michigan was at 11th.

In all, six Big Ten teams made the final Top 25 ranking (Purdue at 8, Maryland 22nd and Wisconsin 24th).

Here's the complete poll:

1. Virginia, 35-3

2. Texas Tech, 31-7

3. Michigan State, 32-7

4. Duke, 32-6

5. Auburn, 30-10

6. Gonzaga, 33-4

7. Kentucky, 30-7

8. Purdue, 26-10

9. North Carolina, 29-7

10. Tennessee, 31-6

11. Michigan, 30-7

12. Houston, 33-4

13. Florida State, 29-8

14. Virginia Tech, 26-9

15. LSU, 28-7

16. Kansas, 26-10

17. Buffalo, 32-4

18. Wofford, 30-5

19. Kansas State, 25-9

20. Villanova, 26-10

21. Oregon, 25-13

22. Maryland, 23-11

23. Nevada, 29-5

24. Wisconsin, 23-11

25. Iowa State, 23-12