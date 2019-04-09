Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis failed to beat Michigan State and forward Xavier Tillman on three tries in 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

It wasn't long after Virginia capped its miraculous run through the NCAA Tournament to win the national championship Monday night, the betting eyes started to focus towards the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

According to BetOnline.AG sports book, Kentucky is the current favorite to win the 2020 national championship, posting 5-1 to do so. Duke was listed as the second-best favorite at 6-1 and freshly crowned champions Virginia is at 13-2.

Michigan State was listed fourth-best at 8-1, followed by Michigan at 12-1.

Here's a list of some of the prominent schools and their odds:

Kentucky 5/1

Duke 6/1

Virginia 13/2

Michigan State 8/1

Michigan 12/1

North Carolina 12/1

Gonzaga 14/1

Villanova 16/1

Kansas 20/1

Oregon 22/1

Arizona 25/1

Louisville 25/1

Auburn 33/1

Mississippi State 33/1

Tennessee 33/1

Texas 33/1

Texas Tech 33/1

Florida State 66/1

Wisconsin 66/1

UCLA 100/1

USC 100/1