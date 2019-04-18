Western Michigan coach Tim Lester announced future games with Syracuse and Pitt. (Photo: JakeGreen, Associated Press)

Western Michigan football has lured another Power Five team to Kalamazoo.

The Broncos announced a home-and-home series with Pittsburgh of the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Western traveling to Pitt for a game Sept. 18, 2021. Pitt, coached by former Michigan State assistant coach Pat Narduzzi, returns the favor Sept. 17, 2022.

This will mark the third time a Power Five team has visited Kalamazoo since head coach Tim Lester took over following the 2016 season.

Syracuse, also of the ACC, is responsible for two of those three Power Five visits, agreeing to again visit Kalamazoo for a game Sept. 26, 2020. Syracuse also played at Kalamazoo to open the 2018 regular season, with Western falling, 55-42.

The teams will play in Syracuse on Sept. 21 this season. Lester was on the staff at Syracuse from 2013-15 before he was hired to succeed P.J. Fleck at Western.

Western already was scheduled to visit Syracuse for a game Sept. 9, 2023.

"We always strive to provide our fans an opportunity to watch the Broncos take on Power Five opponents in Kalamazoo," Lester said in a statement. "These two series bring two of the most historic programs in the country into Waldo Stadium and we couldn't be more excited for the challenge."

Here's a look at the future nonconference commitments for the state's five Division I teams:

Michigan

2019

Aug. 31: vs. Middle Tennessee

Sept. 7: vs. Army

Oct. 26: vs. Notre Dame

2020

Sept. 5: at Washington

Sept. 12: vs. Ball State

Sept. 19: vs. Arkansas State

2021

Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 11: vs. Washington

Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois

2022

Sept. 3: vs. Colorado State

Sept. 10: vs. UCLA

2023

Sept. 2: at UCLA

Sept. 16: vs. Bowling Green

2024

Aug. 31: vs. Texas

2025

Sept. 6: at Oklahoma

2026

Sept. 12: vs. Oklahoma

2027

Sept. 4: at Texas

Michigan State

2019

Aug. 30: vs. Tulsa

Sept. 7: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 14: vs. Arizona State

2020

Sept. 12: at BYU

Sept. 19: vs. Toledo

Sept. 26: vs. Miami (Fla.)

2021

Sept. 11: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 18: at Miami (Fla.)

Oct. 2: vs. Western Kentucky

2022

Sept. 3: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 10: vs. Akron

Sept. 17: at Boise State

2023

Sept. 9: vs. Richmond

Sept. 16: vs. Boise State

2024

Sept. 21: at Boston College

2025

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 20: vs. Boston College

2026

TBA: at Notre Dame

2027

TBA: vs. Notre Dame

2028

Sept. 9: at Washington

2029

Sept. 8: vs. Oregon

2030

Sept. 7: at Oregon

2031

Sept. 6: vs. Washington

Western Michigan

2019

Aug. 31: vs. Monmouth

Sept. 7: at Michigan State

Sept. 14: Georgia State

Sept. 21: at Syracuse

2020

Sept. 12: at Cincinnati

Sept. 19: at Notre Dame

Sept. 26: vs. Syracuse

2021

Sept. 4: at Michigan

Sept. 18: at Pittsburgh

2022

Sept. 3: at Michigan State

Sept. 17: vs. Pittsburgh

2023

Sept. 2: at Iowa

Sept. 9: at Syracuse

2024

Sept. 21: vs. Cincinnati

2025

Aug. 30: at Michigan State

Sept. 20: at Illinois

2026

Sept. 5: at Wisconsin

Central Michigan

2019

Aug. 29: vs. Albany

Sept. 7: at Wisconsin

Sept. 21: at Miami (Fla.)

Oct. 12: vs. New Mexico State

2020

Sept. 5: vs. San Jose State

Sept. 12: at Nebraska

Sept. 19: at Northwestern

Sept. 26: vs. Bryant

2021

Sept. 4: at Missouri

Sept. 18: vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 25: at LSU

2022

Sept. 3: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 10: vs. South Alabama

Sept. 24: at Penn State

2023

Sept. 2: at Alabama

Sept. 9: at South Alabama

2024

Sept. 14: at Illinois

Sept. 21: at Florida Atlantic

2025

Aug. 30: at San Jose State

2026

Sept. 5: at New Mexico State

Sept. 19: vs. Wyoming

2027

Sept. 4: at Wyoming

Eastern Michigan

2019

Aug. 31: at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 7: at Kentucky

Sept. 14: at Illinois

Sept. 21: vs. Central Connecticut

2020

Sept. 5: at Kentucky

Sept. 12: vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 26: at Missouri

Oct. 17: at Army

2021

Sept. 4: vs. St. Francis

Sept. 11: at Wisconsin

Sept. 18: at UMass

Sept. 25: vs. Texas State

2022

Sept. 3: vs. Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 17: at Arizona State

Oct. 1: vs. UMass

2023

Sept. 9: at Minnesota

Sept. 16: vs. UMass

Sept. 23: at Liberty

2024

Aug. 31: at UMass

Sept. 7: vs Liberty

2025

Aug. 30: at Texas State

2026

Sept. 3: vs. San Diego State

