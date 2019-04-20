David Long (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan cornerback David Long and Eastern Michigan edge rusher Maxx Crosby are among the top 10 “sleeper” NFL Draft prospects identified by Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner, via ESPN (pay site).

“In 595 coverage snaps in his three seasons at Michigan, he was targeted 60 times and allowed all of 18 receptions – the vast majority of which were throws underneath – for 130 yards and a passer rating of 24.3,” Renner says of Long. “On targets 10-plus yards downfield, Long yielded only four completions on 29 attempts for 59 yards while breaking up 13. Those stats are out of this world.”

Long, 5-11 and 196 pounds, declared for the NFL Draft with one season of eligibility remaining at Michigan. He finished his UM career with three interceptions and 17 pass break-ups in 29 games. The All-Big Ten first team player ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and is projected to be selected in the third or fourth round of the draft.

Maxx Crosby (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

Crosby, 6-5 and 255 pounds, finished his three-year EMU career No. 2 among the school’s all-time leader in sacks (20) and tackles for loss (41). He had 162 tackles and eight forced fumbles. The All-MAC first-teamer is projected as a Day 3 selection in the draft.

“Few edge defenders in this class can go toe-to-toe with Crosby when it comes to on-field production,” Renner says. “He racked up 133 pressures in his career at Eastern Michigan (ninth in the class) and 72 run stops (seventh). His projection to the NFL is murky coming from the MAC, but it helps that he's a freak athletically. Crosby put up a 4.66 40 at the combine and bolstered it with an absurd 6.89 3-cone and 4.13 short shuttle.”