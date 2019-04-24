NCAA Final Four: Texas Tech 61, Michigan State 51
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid and Nick Ward hug as they come out of the game near the end of the second half. Texas Tech defeated Michigan State 61-51 in the NCAA Final Four semifinals game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid and Nick Ward hug as they come out of the game near the end of the second half. Texas Tech defeated Michigan State 61-51 in the NCAA Final Four semifinals game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is shocked after he is called for a foul against Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is shocked after he is called for a foul against Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Conner George and Kyle Arenas on the bench late in the second half of the loss to Texas Tech. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State great Mateen Cleaves breaks out in laughter as he and the Spartan faithful wait for the game to begin with Texas Tech. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio and basketball coach Tom Izzo watch the Spartans warm up before their NCAA semi-final game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends against Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells his concerns out to officials during the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) shoots against Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) shoots over Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. Matt York, AP
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry, left, fights for a rebound with Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens slams on Michigan State's Nick Ward in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens (11) and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) reach for the tipoff at the start of the first half. Morry Gash, AP
Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens, left, dunks the ball over Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. Matt York, AP
Players get set for the opening tip during the first half between Michigan State and Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. Morry Gash, AP
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens lands off to the side of the court, going out of the game but returning later in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Norense Odiase pull down a rebound in front of Michigan State's Kenny Goins late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) drives to the basket over Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards, left, and Deshawn Corprew (3) during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits the Texas Tech's defense of Davide Moretti and Tariq Owens in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State pep band members play during the second half. Jeff Roberson, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half. Texas Tech defeated Michigan State 61-51. David J. Phillip, AP
A 'Game of Thrones' take by several Virginia fans watching the Michigan State, Texas Tech game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens defends a shot by Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach watches over practice in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech's Davide Moretti puts up a shot with Michigan States's Xavier Tillman defending in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is defended by Texas Tech's Norense Odiase and Brandon Francis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) drives against Texas Tech's Brandone Francis and Tariq Owens (11) as Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) watches during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Michigan State's Cassius Winston steals the ball and heads down court in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman puts up a shot under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25), Nick Ward (44) and Texas Tech's Norense Odiase battle for a rebound during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. Jeff Roberson, AP
Michigan State's Nick Ward works against Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney, left, shoots over Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Michigan State's Aaron Henry lays in two points in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver fight for the ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech's Norense Odiase pulls down a rebound over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech's Matt Mooney celebrates after sinking a long 3 pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens defends a shot by Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver fight for the ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Arin Bell takes a moment to prayer as Michigan State falls behind Texas Tech by 10 in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo's wife Lupe Izzo in the second half when MSU was down 10 points to Texas Tech. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman works around Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid works under the basket against Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot over Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman fights under the basket with Texas Tech's Norense Odiase and Tariq Owens in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards celebrates during the second half. David J. Phillip, AP
Texas Tech's Matt Mooney loses his footing but it is Michigan States's Cassius Winston who is called for the foul in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman feels the pressure of Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech's head coach Chris Beard does some sideline defending on Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo works with his players during a timeout in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Texas Tech's Brandon Francis defends against Michigan State's Aaron Henry in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard have differing opinions on a call late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State fans in the crowd watch as the final seconds of the game tick away with a loss to Texas Tech. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio in the stands late in the loss to Texas Tech. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State senior Matt McQuaid hugs head coach Tom Izzo coming off the court late in the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's head coach Ton Izzo talks with senior Kenny Goins as he comes off the floor late in the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston hugs a teammate after losing to Texas Tech. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Nick Ward hugs his teammates after going out late in the game in the loss to Texas Tech. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer and her family, husband Marc Mallory and daughters Marc Mallory make their way through the halls under the stadium before the start of the semifinal games at U.S. Bank Stadium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU grad Jay Miller poses for a picture by his wife Carolyn on the Minnesota Vikings football team ship outside U.S. Bank Stadium before the NCAA Final Four semifinal against Texas Tech in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State fans make their way into U.S. Bank Stadium for the NCAA Final Four semifinals. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans from across the country make their way into U.S. Bank Stadium for the NCAA Final Four semifinals.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State fans make their way into U.S. Bank Stadium for the NCAA Final Four semifinals. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Atlanta – The return of the Final Four to Atlanta in 2020 also will bring the Division II and III championships back to the city.

    Atlanta hosted all three championships in 2013, the last time it was the site of the Final Four. It’s the only other year all three divisions held their championship games in the same city.

    The NCAA also announced on Wednesday all three women’s championships will be held in Dallas as part of the 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four. The three women’s championships were held in the same city in Indianapolis in 2016.

    The 2020 men’s Final Four is scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 4 and 6. The Division II and Division III championships will be played at nearby State Farm Arena on April 5.

    More: 'Complete' forward Julius Marble signs with Michigan State, caps 2019 recruiting class