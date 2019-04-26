Sean Bunting (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

Sean Bunting believed he was a top five cornerback heading into the NFL Draft.

Bunting, who played his high school ball at Chippewa Valley, decided to forgo his senior year at Central Michigan, and the move paid off when he was picked in the second round, No. 39 overall, Friday night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bunting, who earned All-MAC first-team honors this past fall, was the fourth cornerback picked, the third of the second round.

Bunting said earlier in the day that he had felt good vibes when talking to the Raiders. The Raiders picked cornerback Trayvon Mullen of national champion Clemson with the next pick at No. 40.