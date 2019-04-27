Xavier Crawford (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

Central Michigan cornerback Xavier Crawford was picked by the Houston Texans with the No. 195 selection in the NFL Draft Saturday, the 22nd pick of the sixth round.

Crawford started his career with Oregon State and was a member of the Pac-12 national All-Freshman team by Athlon Sports in 2016.

Crawford had a big season in his lone year with the Chippewas this past fall, leading the team with 12 pass breakups, getting an interception against Kentucky, making five tackles against Michigan State and recovering two fumbles while breaking up four passes against Akron to earn first-team All-MAC honors.

Crawford was the second CMU cornerback selected in the draft with Sean Bunting (Chippewa Valley) getting picked by Tampa Bay in the second round, No. 39 overall, Friday night.