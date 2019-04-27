Maxx Crosby (Photo: Detroit News)

It was a short wait for Maxx Crosby on Saturday.

The Eastern Michigan edge rusher was the fourth player off the board Saturday, shortly after noon, as he was taken in the fourth round, No. 106 overall, by the Oakland Raiders in the NFL Draft.

Crosby, who was the No. 106 overall pick, opted to forgo his senior year at Eastern Michigan to enter the draft. He opened up some eyes of NFL coaches and general managers at the combine in Indianapolis.

Crosby, a 6-foot-5, 255-pounder, was a major reason for EMU’s turnaround, helping the Eagles earn two bowl trips after 20 consecutive non-winning seasons.

Crosby was a first-team All-MAC selection his sophomore and junior seasons, combining for 18.5 sacks and 35.5 TFL.

He’s highest EMU draft pick since T.J. Lang (Birmingham Brother Rice) went in the fourth round to the Packers in 2009.