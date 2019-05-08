Jordan Poole (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis, Jordan Poole and Charles Matthews will attend the NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago, the league announced Wednesday.

The Detroit News reported on Friday that those three players had received their invitations and would participate.

Poole and Matthews have said they will not return to Michigan while that remains a possibility for Brazdeikis.

Michigan State's Nick Ward will not be at the combine but could be a late addition if another player decides to withdraw.

The NBA released a list of 66 players expected to attend the combine next Thursday and Friday at Quest Multisport.

NBA Combine invitations

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil (Virginia Tech)

Barrett, RJ (Duke)

Bassey, Charles (Western Kentucky)

Bazley, Darius (Princeton, Ohio, HS)

Bol, Bol (Oregon)

Bone, Jordan (Tennessee)

Bowen, Brian (Sydney Kings, Australia)

Bowman, Ky (Boston College)

Brazdeikis, Ignas (Michigan)

Brown, Moses (UCLA)

Clarke, Brandon (Gonzaga)

Claxton, Nicolas (Georgia)

Culver, Jarrett (Texas Tech)

Dort, Luguentz (Arizona State)

Dotson, Devon (Kansas)

Edwards, Carsen (Purdue)

Fernando, Bruno (Maryland)

Gafford, Daniel (Arkansas)

Garland, Darius (Vanderbilt)

Grimes, Quentin (Kansas)

Guy, Kyle (Virginia)

Hands, Jaylen (UCLA)

Hayes, Jaxson (Texas)

Herro, Tyler (Kentucky)

Hoard, Jaylen (Wake Forest)

Horton-Tucker, Talen (Iowa State)

Hunter, De’Andre (Virginia)

Jerome, Ty (Virginia)

Johnson, Cameron (North Carolina)

Johnson, Keldon (Kentucky)

Kabengele, Mfiondu (Florida State)

King, Louis (Oregon)

Langford, Romeo (Indiana)

Lawson, Dedric (Kansas)

Lecque, Jalen (Brewster Academy, N.H.)

Little, Nassir (North Carolina)

Matthews, Charles (Michigan)

McDaniels, Jalen (San Diego State)

Morant, Ja (Murray State)

Norvell Jr., Zach (Gonzaga)

Nowell, Jaylen (Washington)

Nwora, Jordan (Louisville)

Okeke, Chuma (Auburn)

Okpala, KZ (Stanford)

Oni, Miye (Yale)

Paschall, Eric (Villanova)

Ponds, Shamorie (St. John’s)

Poole, Jordan (Michigan)

Porter Jr., Kevin (USC)

Porter, Jontay (Missouri)

Queta, Neemias (Utah State)

Reddish, Cam (Duke)

Reid, Naz (LSU)

Roby, Isaiah (Nebraska)

Samanic, Luka (Olimpija/Slovenia)

Schofield, Admiral (Tennessee)

Shittu, Simisola (Vanderbilt)

Tillie, Killian (Gonzaga)

Washington Jr., PJ (Kentucky)

Waters, Tremont (LSU)

Weatherspoon, Quinndary (Mississippi State)

White, Coby (North Carolina)

Wilkes, Kris (UCLA)

Williams, Grant (Tennessee)

Williamson, Zion (Duke)

Windler, Dylan (Belmont)