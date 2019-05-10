Tiger Woods (Photo: Curtis Compton, AP)

The PGA Championship has a new date on the calendar – it was moved from August to May – but the favorite is familiar to everyone.

VegasInsider.com has given Tiger Woods 8-1 odds to win his fifth PGA Championship when the event gets underway next week at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Dustin Johnson is second at 10-1, and 2018 PGA champion Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are tied for third at 12-1.

Woods’ previous PGA championship were at Medinah (1999, 2006), Valhalla (2000) and Southern Hills (2007).

A win would give Woods his 16th major championship, two short of Jack Nicklaus’ career record.

Jordan Spieth takes aim at the career Grand Slam in his third PGA start, and his odds are 33-1. Spieth won the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015, and the British Open in 2017.

PGA championship odds

Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bryson Dechambeau 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 45-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1