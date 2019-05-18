Maris Boelens drove in Nicole Johnson with a seventh-inning single and the Southern Illinois Salukis defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans, 2-1, in an NCAA softball tournament regional game Saturday.

The losers bracket defeat eliminated the Titans from the tournament. They end their season with a record of 31-27.

The Titans took a temporary lead in the top of the third when Courtney Gilbert walked with the bases loaded, allowing Alyssa Lang to score what would prove to be UDM's only run.

The Salukis (33-14) tied the score in the fifth when Maddy Vermejan, who had stolen third, stole home on the back end of a double steal.

Liz Murphy went the distance for the Titans, allowing both runs and five hits while walking four and striking out four over 6 1/3 innings. McKenna Tanguay had three hits for UDM.