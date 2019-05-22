Omaha, Neb. — Dillon Dingler broke open a tie game with an RBI single in the eighth inning and Ohio State beat Michigan, 2-1, on Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament.

Three pitchers combined to toss a one-hitter for the Buckeyes (32-24).

Michigan (38-17) took a 1-0 lead into the eighth inning, but freshman Zach Dezenzo scored on Matt Carpenter’s grounder to tie it. Dingler gave the Buckeyes the lead, and Andrew Magno pitched two scoreless innings of relief for his 11th save.

Redshirt freshman Seth Lonsway struck out six in 51/3 innings for Ohio State, and Will Pfenning (2-3) got the win after retiring five batters.

Karl Kauffmann (8-6) took the loss despite letting up just three hits in eight innings.

Michigan, the No. 2 seed, will play third-seeded Illinois (36-18) in an elimination game at 10 a.m. today. Illinois lost to Maryland, 6-2, on Wednesday.

Horizon League

No. 4 Northern Kentucky 9, No. 5 Oakland 8: In Dayton, Ohio, Northern Kentucky (15-40) scored four times in the bottom of the ninth to stun Oakland (11-37), which is eliminated from the tournament.

Griffin Doersching hit a two-run walk-off single in the ninth.

For Oakland, Myles Zilinsky was 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs, and Mike McGee had a two-run homer.

Nick Parr struck out eight over five innings for Oakland.