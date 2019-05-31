Michigan's Jordan Nwogu (42) celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against Creighton on Friday. (Photo: Steve Dipaola, Special to The Detroit News)

Corvallis, Ore. — Christian Bullock hit a two-run homer in the second inning to help Michigan beat Creighton, 6-0, on Friday in the Corvallis regional.

Jordan Brewer, the Big Ten player of the rear, was sidelined with turf toe, but the Wolverines displayed plenty of power in his absence with three homers.

Jordan Nwogu hit an opposite-field solo homer in the fifth to increase the lead to 4-0. Jimmy Kerr also hit a solo homer for in the sixth.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 6, Creighton 0

Michigan starter Karl Kauffmann (9-6) worked 8.2 innings and allowed just six hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks. Creighton starter Mitch Ragan (8-3) went six innings and took the loss.

"I thought it was a very complete game," Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. "Obviously got a dominant performance from Karl Kauffmann. His best performance of the year when it meant the most. He was absolutely brilliant, terrific attacking the strike zone and holding a good offensive team down.

"Then we played championship defense. I thought our defense took care of the baseball very well. We had a lot of big, clutch hits. Chris Bullock got us going with the two-out, two-run home run, and we were able to extend off of that and expand our lead."

Michigan (42-18), the No. 3 seed in the regional, plays No. 4 seed Cincinnati, who pulled off a 7-6 upset over defending national champion Oregon State, at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Creighton (38-12) faces an elimination game at 4 p.m. Saturday against host Oregon State.

Did it land? 🤔



Christian Bullock shows off the power with this BOMB! #RoadToOmaha | @umichbaseballpic.twitter.com/09G1W26mvw — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 31, 2019

Chippewas stay hot

Starkville, Miss. — David Cole singled home the winning run in the top of the ninth inning to lead Central Michigan over Miami, 6-5, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and extend the Chippewas' win streak to 19 games.

Cole singled up the middle to score Zach Gilles for the deciding run. Zach Cohn (5-3) pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. He struck out five.

BOX SCORE: CMU 6, Miami 5

Miami (39-19) took a 4-0 lead in the third inning with two homers, including a three-run shot by Adrian Del Castillo. Central Michigan (47-12) bounced back with one run in the fourth and four more in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.

Miami tied the game in the seventh on Del Castillo’s second homer of the night, this one a solo shot to right field. But the Hurricanes couldn’t hold Central Michigan’s offense. Daniel Federman (3-5) took the loss, giving up one run over two innings.

Central Michigan, the No. 3 seed in the regional, advances to face top-seeded Mississippi State, an 11-6 winner over Southern University, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Central Michigan's Evan Kratt celebrates his three-run double in the fifth inning on Friday. (Photo: Courtesy of Central Michigan athletics)

Corvallis Regional

At Goss Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.

FRIDAY

Game 1: Michigan 6, Creighton 0

Game 2: Cincinnati 7, Oregon State 6

SATURDAY

Game 3: Creighton (38-12) vs. Oregon State (36-19-1), 4 p.m.

Game 4: Michigan (42-18) vs. Cincinnati (31-29), 10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

MONDAY

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)

Starkville Regional

At Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

FRIDAY

Game 1: Mississippi State 11, Southern 6

Game 2: Central Michigan 6, Miami 5

SATURDAY

Game 3: Southern (32-23) vs. Miami (39-19), 1 p.m.

Game 4: Mississippi State (47-13) vs. Central Michigan (47-12), 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

MONDAY

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)