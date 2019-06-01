Starkville, Miss. — Ethan Small struck out 10 over six innings, Mississippi State’s offense pounded 16 hits and the Bulldogs rolled to a 7-2 win over Central Michigan on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.
Mississippi State (48-13) scored four runs in the first inning and two more in the third to take a 6-0 advantage. Elijah McNamee started the scoring with a two-run double, Josh Hatcher had three hits and two RBIs and Tanner Allen had four hits, including a solo homer.
Small (9-2) continued his dominant season, running his season strikeout total to 160 over 96 innings.
Central Michigan (47-13) had its 19-game winning streak snapped. Cameron Brown (10-1) gave up 13 hits and six earned runs over 2 1/3 innings. Jason Sullivan hit a two-run homer for the Chippewas.
Mississippi State advances to the Starkville Regional championship game. Central Michigan and Miami will play for the right to face the Bulldogs.
Michigan 10, Cincinnati 4: At Corvallis, Oregon, the Wolverines took control with five runs in the sixth inning. Ako Thomas had two hits and two RBIs, Jimmy Kerr had a hit and two RBIs and Riley Bertram had four hits for Michigan. Jeff Criswell started and went 7 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits, four runs (three earned) and struck out nine. The Wolverines stay in the winners bracket and will face the winner of Sunday afternoon's Creighton-Cincinnati game at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Corvallis Regional
At Goss Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.
FRIDAY
Game 1: Michigan 6, Creighton 0
Game 2: Cincinnati 7, Oregon State 6
SATURDAY
Game 3: Creighton 4, Oregon State 1
Game 4: Michigan 10, Cincinnati 4
SUNDAY
Game 5: Creighton vs. Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Michigan vs. Creighton-Cincinnati winner, 9 p.m.
MONDAY
Game 7: Michigan vs. Creighton-Cincinnati winner (if necessary), 10 p.m.
Starkville Regional
At Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
FRIDAY
Game 1: Mississippi State 11, Southern 6
Game 2: Central Michigan 6, Miami 5
SATURDAY
Game 3: Miami 12, Southern 2
Game 4: Mississippi State 7, Central Michigan 2
SUNDAY
Game 5: Miami vs. Central Michigan, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Mississippi State vs. Miami-Central Michigan winner, 9 p.m.
MONDAY
Game 7: Mississippi State vs. Miami-Central Michigan winner (if necessary), 7 p.m.
