Former and Michigan assistant and University of Detroit Mercy head coach Bacari Alexander has accepted an assistant coach job at the University of Denver. (Photo: Heather Coit, Associated Press)

Bacari Alexander has landed a new job.

Alexander, the former Detroit Mercy head coach and Michigan assistant, announced on Twitter that he is heading out west to the University of Denver and will serve as an assistant coach on Rodney Billups’ staff.

“I’m excited to share that I will be serving under the leadership of Rodney Billups at The University of Denver,” Alexander tweeted on Tuesday. “We are the PIONEERS! #takeyourgameamilehigher”

Alexander’s new position ends a one-year hiatus from college basketball after he was fired as Detroit Mercy's head coach in March 2018 following a dismal two-year stint that produced back-to-back eight-win seasons. His second year with the Titans also included a seven-game suspension for a reported verbal altercation with a player during an early season practice.

Before his first and only head-coaching gig, Alexander was a member of former Michigan coach John Beilein's staff for six years and played a role in the program’s revival. It was part of Alexander's climb up the coaching ladder that started in 2001 as an assistant at Detroit Mercy, where he played from 1997-99, and has included stops at Western Michigan and Ohio.

At Denver, Alexander will look to help build up a program that has finished above .500 once in three seasons under Billups, who is the younger brother of former Detroit Piston Chauncey Billups.